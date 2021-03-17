The iPhone 12 is arguably one of the best phones Apple has made lately. Yes, the Pro models reign supreme with their camera prowess, but the vanilla variant is just about the right amount of phone for me. The retouched design with flat sides is gorgeous (plus there are plenty of colors to choose from), the flat OLED display is a neat upgrade, the camera performance has improved, 5G support sweetens the deal, and the $799 asking price is not too outrageous either. But that is still a sizeable investment for many, which means you need a protective solution. Not in the mood to drop a lot of cash on a case? Well, we got you covered. Take a look at this compilation of the best cheap iPhone 12 cases:

NOTE : Since we’re targeting cheap cases here, all the options listed below are priced at $20(± $1) or less at the time of writing this. The prices and availability are subject to change based on investor and presence/absence of deals.

Torras Crystal Clear iPhone 12 Case Clearly good Among the thinnest and clearest cases of its kind out there, this one has an anti-scratch profile that is just 0.04-inch thick, has raised lips on both sides, and offers anti-yellowing properties too. And oh, you get cushioned air corners as well. View at Amazon

Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12 Case MagSafe shield There are not many cases out there that can offer a combination of MagSafe compatibility, ruggedness, and affordability. But the Spigen Mag Armor case does just that, and accomplishes all those duties with some gravitas. View at Amazon

Tendlin TPU Leather iPhone 12 Case Leather’s here There is nothing that beats the luxurious looks and premium feel of leather. This Tendlin case offers that on a budget. Plus, it has a fairly thin profile, offers a good grip, and raised lips on both slides to shield the screen and cameras. View at Amazon

Ocase iPhone 12 leather wallet case Flip fiesta Flip cases have their own loyal following, but you don’t always have to spend a fortune on them. Best specimen? The Ocase wallet case. It’s made out of PU Leather, has three card slots, magnetic closure & many colors to pick from. View at Amazon

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Rugged to extreme Looking to go all-in on the safety aspect? The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro series case will serve you just well. Drop-tested from a height of up to 20ft, it has a dual-layer PC back, TPU bumper, kickstand, and screen guard as well. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 12 Case Rugged on budget If you have set your eyes on the Spigen brand and are looking for something that prioritizes ruggedness, the Tough Armos series is where you should put your money. This MIL-STD 810G certified case also has a built-in kickstand. View at Amazon

Incipio Duo Case for Apple iPhone 12 Solid option This case has been a solid companion for my sister’s iPhone 11 for a year now, and from the state of it, I can wholeheartedly recommend this case for your iPhone 12. Plus, you get to choose between some bright and understated trims. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Design Case Magnetic clarity If MagSafe compatibility is at the top of your list but you’re out of options in the budget segment, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Design offers just what you're seeking. And all that in a thin profile with Air Cushion technology. View at Amazon

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series Case Stylish shield For those who want the perfect amalgamation of style and substance, you can’t go wrong with the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series case. It has a clear scratch-resistant back, MIL-STD 810G build, TPU bumper & raised lips. View at Amazon

Cyrill Leather Brick Case Just get it Coming from the house of Spigen, the Cyrill Leather Brick case for iPhone 12 offers a great mix of design and substance. It has a premium faux leather finish, hard PC back, soft TPU bumper, inner microfiber lining, and many color options. View at Amazon

Torras Shockproof Hard PC Soft case Perfect blend This shock-proof case from TORRAS has a very clean design. And despite its appealing looks, it offers a MIL-STD-810G certified build, shock-resistant corners, anti-scratch surface finish, and an oleophobic layer on top of it as well. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Rugged Case Trust this one Spigen is among the most trusted brands out there when it comes to protective cases, and in my personal experience, the Liquid Air Armor case personifies that best - thanks to its blend of style, substance, and affordability. View at Amazon

And that brings an end to our list of the best cheap iPhone 12 cases. If I were to pick a couple of favorites, I would personally recommend the Spigen Mag Armor case for the iPhone 12. Right off the bat, it is one of the most affordable MagSafe-ready cases out there. And the fact that it is currently priced at $20 and comes from a brand as reputed as Spigen is just a cherry on top. Plus, it looks quite sleek, has a textured back for extra grip, reinforced corners, and a solid bumper that employs the Air Cushion tech for shock absorption.

In case you want something that strikes the perfect balance between design, ruggedness, and pricing, I would lead you in the direction of the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Style Series case. This MIL-STD 810G certified case has a scratch-resistant transparent rear panel that will let you flaunt your iPhone 12’s color. The TPU bumper provides additional protection against accidental drops, there are raised bezels on both sides, and you also get an anti-fingerprint coating. All in all, this one is a full package for its asking price.

So, now that the case situation has been sorted, how about some extra layers of protection? Well, check our list of the best iPhone 12 screen protectors and camera lens protectors as well. And now that you’re here, go watch our iPhone 12 video review (below) in which Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera breaks down all the pros and cons in style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb5OXtrPGLE