At its Galaxy Unpacked event in Summer 2023 — on July 26, 2023 — Samsung unveiled several new devices, the stand out of which were the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The two devices continue on the path of being some of the best foldable phones available on the market, especially for those who wish to experience something different from the traditional smartphone.

But despite their unique nature and smaller-than-average battery size, these devices do not come with a charger. Therefore, it's prudent to have a charger handy, particularly one that can fast charge the devices and get you up and running quickly. Here we've compiled a list of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 chargers to make your buying decision easier.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 support a 25W fast wired charger and 15W wireless charging; with the right charger that provides the 25W input, the devices can go from 0 to 50% capacity in 30 minutes.

Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5