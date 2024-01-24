The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers some of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024. While the series packs a number of upgrades — including better hardware and AI features — the Galaxy S24 series still doesn't come with a charging adapter in the box. This means you'll need to buy a USB-C power adapter to charge your S24 device. Here, we take a look at the charging speed of the Galaxy S24 series and see the best charging adapters available for the lineup.
Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra Charging Speed
Before we take a look at the best chargers for your S24 series device, it is important to learn about the charging speeds of the Galaxy S24 series. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ come with Samsung's "Super Fast Charging 2.0," which can deliver a 45W fast charge. On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S24 supports only up to 25W fast charging.
|
Model
|
Charging Speed (Maximum)
|
Galaxy S24
|
25W
|
Galaxy S24+
|
45W
|
Galaxy S24 Ultra
|
45W
While you can purchase the 45W adapter to charge your S24 as well, you may not really need the extra power, and it is essential to ensure that the charger you choose is compatible with your device's charging specifications. In this post, we've compiled a list of the best USB-C chargers for all the Samsung Galaxy S24 models, taking into account all of these factors:
Best USB-C Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24+
-
Samsung 45W USB-C charger
The Samsung Official 45W USB-C Charger is the best charger for S24+ and S24 Ultra. With advanced technology, it can also power up other Galaxy devices at 15W, regardless of whether they support Super Fast Charging 2.0. This charger plugs into any standard wall outlet and delivers up to 3A for fast charging.
-
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452
The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 is one of the best chargers for S24 Ultra with its 45W power output and two USB-C ports. This super compact charger can juice up your Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra in under 60 minutes, and even charge your accessories like Galaxy Buds simultaneously.
-
Anker 313 Ace 45W Charger
The Anker Ace 45W Charger is specifically designed for Samsung devices, boasting the Super Fast Charging 2.0 feature. It can charge your S24 Ultra in under 60 minutes all while boasting ten safety features, such as short-circuit protection and high-voltage protection.
-
Belkin 45W Dual USB-C Charger$33 $40 Save $7
Belkin's 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger has two ports to fast charge two devices simultaneously. It features USB-C PD 3.0, GaN technology for efficient charging, PPS technology for optimum power, and delivers up to 45W via a single port or 25W + 20W via both.
Best USB-C Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S24
-
Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger
Samsung's 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger is one of the best option you can choose for your Samsung Galaxy devices, as it is compatible with the Galaxy S24, S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other great Android phones.
-
UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger
The UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger is a compact, powerful charger supporting Samsung's 25W Fast Charging standard. It features an upgraded GaN II chip, foldable plug design, and Thermal Guard technology for real-time protection. It has multiple safety systems for all-around security.
-
Anker Nano 3$20 $23 Save $3
Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger you need. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. It features ActiveShield 2.0 protecting your device, and the charger is available in multiple colors as well!
-
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352$33 $49 Save $16
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is the perfect small charger for your Samsung Galaxy S24. It is small and easy to carry and it features two USB-C ports so you can charge your accessories along with it as well.
Which USB-C charger should you buy for your Samsung Galaxy S24 series device?
If you want a one-stop quick charging solution, we recommend you to go with the official Samsung 45W or 25W charging adapter. These chargers are designed to work specifically with Samsung Galaxy devices and ensure the safest and fastest charging standard available as well.
If you're looking for alternatives, the Anker Ace 313 (for S24 Ultra and Plus) and Anker Nano 3 (for S24) are some of the best options out there. Both chargers are compact and easy to carry and support Samsung's fast charging standard as well. However, if you want a dual-port charger, consider getting the Spigen ArcStation Pro Gan 452 (for S24 Ultra and Plus) or ArcStation Pro Gan 352 (for S24).
Now that you have got the best charge, we highly recommend you to check out the best cases for Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus as well to fully protect your device as well. Having a case will not only protect your smartphone from scratches, drops, and other potential damage but will also ensure that it remains in pristine condition for a long time.