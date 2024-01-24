The Samsung Galaxy S24 series offers some of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024. While the series packs a number of upgrades — including better hardware and AI features — the Galaxy S24 series still doesn't come with a charging adapter in the box. This means you'll need to buy a USB-C power adapter to charge your S24 device. Here, we take a look at the charging speed of the Galaxy S24 series and see the best charging adapters available for the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra Charging Speed

Before we take a look at the best chargers for your S24 series device, it is important to learn about the charging speeds of the Galaxy S24 series. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ come with Samsung's "Super Fast Charging 2.0," which can deliver a 45W fast charge. On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S24 supports only up to 25W fast charging.

Model Charging Speed (Maximum) Galaxy S24 25W Galaxy S24+ 45W Galaxy S24 Ultra 45W

While you can purchase the 45W adapter to charge your S24 as well, you may not really need the extra power, and it is essential to ensure that the charger you choose is compatible with your device's charging specifications. In this post, we've compiled a list of the best USB-C chargers for all the Samsung Galaxy S24 models, taking into account all of these factors:

Best USB-C Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24+