The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's flagship smartphones for 2023. The new Pixel smartphones come with a refined design, better cameras, the Google Tensor G3 chipset, and a lot of AI and ML features. When it comes to the battery, however, things have largely remained consistent. The Pixel 8 comes with a 4,575 mAh cell while the Pixel 8 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery.
Thankfully, though, the charging speed has seen an upgrade in the Pixel 8 series with faster USB-C charging compared to the Pixel 7 lineup. Here we take a look at the charging speed of the Pixel 8 series and see the best charging adapters available for the lineup.
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Charging Speed
For the past two years, Google Pixel phones were limited to charging speeds of 21W for the base models like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, and 23W for the Pro versions like the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro. Thankfully, Google has heard its users' feedback, and the Pixel 8 now offers faster charging compared to the previous generation.
The standard Pixel 8 can reach up to 27W with fast USB-C charging, while the Pixel 8 Pro can go as high as 30W. Although it's still not as fast as the 45W charging found on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (and many other Android smartphones that offer even higher charging speed), the additional 30% power should result in faster charging compared to before. With these specs in mind, we've listed the best charging adapters for the Pixel 8 below:
Best Charging Adapters for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
The original Google 30W USB-C power adapter is the only accessory that's compatible with providing up to 30W charging speeds to your compatible Google Pixel smartphones. It promises up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes via USB-C PD (PPS).
Anker 511 Nano 3 is the best compact charger for your Pixel 8 smartphone. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors and even features foldable prongs, making it easy to carry anywhere!
Belkin's 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger has two ports to fast charge two devices simultaneously. It features USB-C PD 3.0, GaN technology for efficient charging, PPS technology for optimum power, and delivers up to 45W via a single port or 25W + 20W via both.
The Anker Nano II 65W charger comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, and the GaN II technology provides efficient and cool charging in a small form factor to be even more portable.
Baseus 30W USB-C Charger
The Baseus 30W Dual Port USB-C Charger charges up to 2 devices at once, 18W from USB-C and 12W from USB-A, and features trickle charging technology with Baseus' SuperSi chip for safe charging. Its foldable plug makes it easy to carry without taking up much space.
UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger
The UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger is a compact, powerful charger. It features an upgraded GaN II chip, foldable plug design, and Thermal Guard technology for real-time protection. With multiple fast charging protocols, it can charge earbuds, phones, and even tablets.
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000
The Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 is the ultimate 2-in-1 charger. It's both a powerful portable battery and a wall charger, all in one stylish package. It offers high-speed charging through PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies, though it doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge.
Amazon Basics 65W GaN Charger
Amazon Basics offers an affordable 65W GaN charger with a single USB-C port, capable of charging your Pixel 8 smartphone, as well as your laptop and tablet, at maximum speed. Additionally, its foldable plug enhances portability, making it a perfect travel companion.
It's worth mentioning that every charger we've mentioned above delivers a minimum of 30W charging speed. This means that regardless of your choice of adapter and whether you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, your smartphone will charge at its maximum speed. With plenty of options to choose from, which can be overwhelming, we've narrowed it down to some of our top recommendations:
- Overall best charger for Pixel 8 series: If you're looking for a one-stop pick, get the official Pixel 8 charger from Google. It supports the maximum 30W power delivery and is designed to work with the Pixel 8 series. It's a reliable and safe choice as it's made by the same brand as your device.
- Best affordable charger for Pixel 8 series: If you want an affordable charger, think about picking up the Baseus 30W USB-C Charger. It's not only cheaper than its peers but also has an extra USB-A port for charging your other devices. Other great options include the Anker Nano 3 and the UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger.
- Top multi-port charger for Pixel 8 series: If you need a charging solution for all your household devices, think about getting the Anker Nano II 65W. It can provide up to 65W of power, which makes it perfect for charging your Pixel and even laptops like MacBooks. Plus, it has a USB-A port for charging devices that use USB-A cables.
