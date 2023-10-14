The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's flagship smartphones for 2023. The new Pixel smartphones come with a refined design, better cameras, the Google Tensor G3 chipset, and a lot of AI and ML features. When it comes to the battery, however, things have largely remained consistent. The Pixel 8 comes with a 4,575 mAh cell while the Pixel 8 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery.

Thankfully, though, the charging speed has seen an upgrade in the Pixel 8 series with faster USB-C charging compared to the Pixel 7 lineup. Here we take a look at the charging speed of the Pixel 8 series and see the best charging adapters available for the lineup.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Charging Speed

For the past two years, Google Pixel phones were limited to charging speeds of 21W for the base models like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, and 23W for the Pro versions like the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro. Thankfully, Google has heard its users' feedback, and the Pixel 8 now offers faster charging compared to the previous generation.

The standard Pixel 8 can reach up to 27W with fast USB-C charging, while the Pixel 8 Pro can go as high as 30W. Although it's still not as fast as the 45W charging found on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (and many other Android smartphones that offer even higher charging speed), the additional 30% power should result in faster charging compared to before. With these specs in mind, we've listed the best charging adapters for the Pixel 8 below:

Best Charging Adapters for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro