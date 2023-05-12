Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 7a, is finally available for purchase. The Pixel 7a brings major upgrades over the Pixel 6a, such as a powerful and newer Tensor G2 chipset, a 90Hz display, better cameras, more RAM, and much more. However, it retains one of the quirks from its predecessor — the Pixel 7a also does not come with a charging adapter in the box.
Even though Google has made it easier to charge the Pixel 7a by adding support for wireless charging, you will still need to buy a USB-C charger separately for your Google smartphone. Thankfully, there are a number of great options available on the market. Here we'll look at the best USB-C and wireless chargers for the Pixel 7a, so you can choose the best charger for your needs.
Google 30W USB-C Power AdapterEditor's Choice
Anker Nano 3Compact GaN charger
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352Best Value
Anker Nano II 65WPremium Pick
UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger
Best USB-C Chargers for Pixel 7a
Google 30W USB-C Power AdapterEditor's Choice
The default accessory to get for your Google Pixel 7a. Capable of delivering 30W output, this adapter provides full 18W power to your Pixel device. If you're looking to get the official charger, go for this one.
Anker Nano 3Compact GaN charger
Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger that goes perfectly with your Pixel 7a. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging, so it can charge your 7a at max speed, and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors as well.
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352Best Value$28 $33 Save $5
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is the perfect small charger for your Pixel 7a. Not only is it small, but it also offers an additional USB-C port so you can also use it to charge your other accessories as well.
Anker Nano II 65WPremium Pick$38 $56 Save $18
The Anker Nano II 65W charger is another great option as it comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. In addition to your Pixel 7a, it can charge your laptop at max speed.
UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger
The UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger is a compact, powerful charger supporting Google Pixel 7a's Fast Charging standard. It features an upgraded GaN II chip as well as foldable plug design. It also features multiple safety systems for all-round security.
Baseus 30W USB-C Charger
The Baseus 30W Dual Port USB-C Charger charges up to 2 devices at once, 18W from USB-C and 12W from USB-A. It also comes with trickle charging technology with Baseus' SuperSi chip for safe charging.
Tecknet 65W 3-port charger$30 $40 Save $10
If you want an affordable GaN charger with multiple USB ports, the TECKNET 65W PD 3.0 GaN Charger is an excellent option. Not only it charges your Pixel 7a at max speed but also provides extra USB-C and A ports.
The list above comprises of some of the best USB-C chargers for your Pixel 7a, but if you're looking for something reliable, pick the official Google 30W charger. It provides enough power to charge your Pixel 7a at max speed and is also easy to carry. However, if you're looking for a charger that can charge not only your Pixel 7a but also other devices, then you should consider Anker's Nano II and Spigen's ArcStation Pro 352 chargers.
Best wireless chargers for Pixel 7a
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)$59 $79 Save $20
The Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is a fast-charging charger that is compatible with Pixel Phones and Qi-certified devices. It can wirelessly charge your Pixel 7a with the same power as a wired charger and has a silent built-in fan that keeps the phone cool while charging.
Anker PowerWave II
The Anker PowerWave II is a Qi-certified fast wireless charger that offers 15W charging. It features anti-slip silicone ring so that your smartphone doesn't fall, and smart charging modes. There are two variants of the product available: Charging Pad and Charging Stand.
Spigen Wireless Charging Pad$25 $35 Save $10
The Spigen Qi Wireless Charger offers 15W fast wireless charging and outputs optimized power for your Pixel 7a. It features a double non-slip pad for stability, overheats protection technology, and case-friendly charging up to 5mm thick.
iOttie iON Wireless Duo
If you're looking for a wireless charger that is 'certified by Googl' for your Pixel device, then the iOttie iON wireless duo is a great option. It comes with a 10W stand and a 5W charging pad for Qi-compatible products. It also comes with an adapter and power cable in the box.
Wireless charging is new to the Pixel A-series, and while it is limited to 7.5W, there are some great wireless chargers out there that you can use with your device. If you're looking for a reliable pick, the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is an excellent option. It chargers your Pixel 7a at max speed while also keeping it cool thanks to the built-in stand. If, however, you're looking for an affordable option, consider the Spigen Wireless Charging Pad and the Anker PowerWave II Pad.
Now that you have chosen the best USB-C charger for your Pixel 7a, it's time to protect your device. Make sure you check out our best Google Pixel 7a protective cases and covers guide and choose the perfect case for your Pixel 7a in order to ensure that your device is safe from drops and other potential damage.
Google Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a is the new affordable smartphone from Google, featuring much-awaited features such as a 90Hz responsive display, a more powerful camera setup, and support for wireless charging. The Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, and it's the best device in the A series yet.