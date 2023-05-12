Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 7a, is finally available for purchase. The Pixel 7a brings major upgrades over the Pixel 6a, such as a powerful and newer Tensor G2 chipset, a 90Hz display, better cameras, more RAM, and much more. However, it retains one of the quirks from its predecessor — the Pixel 7a also does not come with a charging adapter in the box.

Even though Google has made it easier to charge the Pixel 7a by adding support for wireless charging, you will still need to buy a USB-C charger separately for your Google smartphone. Thankfully, there are a number of great options available on the market. Here we'll look at the best USB-C and wireless chargers for the Pixel 7a, so you can choose the best charger for your needs.

Best USB-C Chargers for Pixel 7a