After a lot of speculations and rumors, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its summer Unpacked event. The new Z Flip 5 offers a lot of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger cover display, better internals, and more. If you're thinking of getting the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung is currently offering fantastic deals and trade-in prices.
The new big screen, however, means that the phone is delicate than before — even though it's made out of Armor Aluminum and features the best-in-class Gorilla Glass Victus 2. So, if you're planning on purchasing the Z Flip 5, or have already gotten your hands-on it, it's recommended to invest in a top protective case and cover.
Thankfully, there are plenty cases available in the market, and in this guide, we take a look at some of the best cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Whether you're looking for the first-party official Samsung cases, rugged ones, or some clear covers, there's something for everyone. So, without further ado, let's dive in!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5If you haven't placed the pre-order yet, grab great deals right here!
Our Top Picks
Caseology Nano Pop For Galaxy Z Flip 5Editor's Choice
If you want a lightweight case that provides excellent protection, the Caseology Nano Pop case is a popular choice. This case keeps a premium look all while protecting it at the same time. Not only is this case budget-friendly, but it also comes in various colors to suit your style.
Samsung Clear Gadget Case (Flip 5)Best Official Case
If you're looking to flaunt that phone's color, the Z Flip 5 clear gadget case is an excellent option. It comes with a ring case as well, which allows you to imrpove the grip, and also turns the case into a kickstand, allowing you to watch that video hands-free.
Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 5Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a tough and reliable case that provides excellent protection. With its multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate materials, it ensures the Flip 5 stays safe and even provides protection for the hinge. Moreover, it comes with a rotating holster and a convenient kickstand.
Spigen AirSkin for Galaxy Z Flip 5Best Thin & Light Case
If you're looking for an everyday-carry case, the Spigen AirSkin for Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best smartphones out there. Not only is it slim, form-fitted and lightweight, but it also comes with a Urethane coating that prevents discoloration. If you don't want to add bulk to your Samsung device, go for this case.
CASETiFY Impact case for Galaxy Z Flip 5Rugged Yet Stylish
For eye-catching designs and rugged protection, Casetify's Impact cases for Z Flip 5 are unbeatable. They can withstand drops of at least 4ft and provide Military Standard Protection (MIL-STD-810G). Moreover, you can even choose a clear version to showcase the color of your Galaxy Z Flip 5 or customize it fully.
Samsung FlipSuit Case (Flip 5)Case with Interactive Animations!
The FlipSuit cover is a unique case for the Z Flip 5. Using NFC technology, it maps your device with an interactive card. Once paired, you can unlock a customizable animation for that card. For instance, if you add a Pringles card, it will display a fun Pringles cover screen animation!
Goospery Super Real Clear Case (Flip 5)Reliable Clear Case
Goospery's Super Real Clear case is also an excellent option. It is a two-part clear case so it doesn't offer hinge protection, but it comes with a sleek and slim profile. It also features a microdot pattern inside to prevent rainbow effect.
UAG Plyo Pro Case (Flip 5)Add Apple MagSafe to your Flip 5
The UAG Plyo Pro is a military-tested case that provides top-notch drop protection. It combines a TPU shock-absorbing frame and PC backplate for added durability. The open hinge design allows for maximum device functionality. Moreover, it features an embedded magnet, making it compatible with Apple's MagSafe chargers!
We value your time and that is exactly why we've curated the list that contains our top picks for the best cases. If you're looking for a quick and reliable choice, simply pick from the top selections above. Rest assured, these cases will offer you a fantastic experience.
However, if you have specific needs and preferences — suppose you want a clear case to showcase your phone's color or a rugged one for extra protection — fret not, we've got you covered with an extensive selection below. Take your time to explore and find the perfect cover that matches your style and requirements.
Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cases
Samsung Silicone Case (Flip 5)Traditional Yet Sturdy Choice
If you're looking for something more traditional, the Samsung official Silicone Case for Z Flip 5 is a fantastic choice. It offers a sturdy build, protecting your phone from drops and scratches, and also offers a ring to improve the grip!
Samsung Eco-Leather Case (Flip 5)Premium Pick
If you're looking for something luxurious, the premium Flap Eco-Leather Case is a recommended option. It's made out of premium eco-leather and offers a smooth texture. Moreover, this cover adds an extra layer of security to safeguard the hinge.
Best Rugged Cases
Spigen Tough Armor Pro (Flip 5)Best Value
The Spigen Tough Armor Pro is a rugged case that looks like a traditional case but provides robust protection. It's built with hard TPU and Polycarbonate, along with foam technology for added shock resistance. Plus, it's MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certified for best-in-class anti-shock protection.
CASETiFY Impact case for Galaxy Z Flip 5Rugged Yet Stylish
For eye-catching designs and rugged protection, Casetify's Impact cases for Z Flip 5 are unbeatable. They can withstand drops of at least 4ft and provide Military Standard Protection (MIL-STD-810G). Moreover, you can even choose a clear version to showcase the color of your Galaxy Z Flip 5 or customize it fully.
UAG Plyo Pro Case (Flip 5)Make Your Flip 5 MagSafe-Compatible!
The UAG Plyo Pro is a military-tested case that provides top-notch drop protection. It combines a TPU shock-absorbing frame and PC backplate for added durability. The open hinge design allows for maximum device functionality. Moreover, it features an embedded magnet, making it compatible with Apple's MagSafe chargers!
Best Thin and Light Cases
Spigen AirSkin for Galaxy Z Flip 5Excellent Alternative
If you're looking for an everyday-carry case, the Spigen AirSkin for Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best smartphones out there. Not only is it slim, form-fitted and lightweight, but it also comes with a Urethane coating that prevents discoloration. If you don't want to add bulk to your Samsung device, go for this case.
Ringke Slim Case (Flip 5)Best Value
Another great thin case is the Ringke's Slim case for Galaxy Z Flip 5. Not only does it keep a slim profile, but it also comes with a soft coating that makes it easier to hold your Flip 5. It is also fully compatible with Wireless Charger and Powershare.
Goosepry Ring Holder Case (Flip 5)Launching Soon
If you want a light weight, slim flip case for your Flip 5 that also offers the ring grip functionality, the Goosepry Ring Holder Case is an excellent choice. Not only does it keep a slim profile but also features a ring that will keep the phone securely in your hand. It is, however, listed as "Coming Soon".
Best Clear Cases
Spigen Thin Fit Pro (Flip 5)Premium Pick
If you're looking for a reliable clear case, Spigen's Thin Fit Pro case is one of the best out there. It is made out of TPU bumper with a durable polycarbonate back. It also features raised bezels to protect the screen and the camera lens.
Foluu Clear Case (Flip 5)Best Value
If you're looking for a cheap and reliable clear case, then opt for the Foluu clear Galaxy Z Flip 5 case. It offers a goof grip all while being lightweight.
Goospery Super Real Clear Case (Flip 5)Reliable Clear Case
Goospery's Super Real Clear case is also an excellent option. It is a two-part clear case so it doesn't offer hinge protection, but it comes with a sleek and slim profile. It also features a microdot pattern inside to prevent rainbow effect.
Ringke Clear Case (Flip 5)Premium Pick
This case is similar to Ringke's Slim case, but in a transparent form factor. It keeps the slim profile and also comes with a coating that prevents yellowing. It is also fully compatible with Wireless Charger and Powershare.
So there you have it! These are currently the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases available right now. Do note that many top brands are yet to release their offerings for the Flip 5, but we're sure they'll be available closer to the phone's launch date. Until then, remember to check back on this page for even more case options.
We'll add more cases once the devices are officially available.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: Which one should you buy?
If you're having trouble picking the perfect case from the available options, here's our recommendation:
- Best rugged case: If you're prone to dropping your phone frequently, it might be worth investing in a rugged case. Our recommendation is the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case, which offers the best protection and also a built-in kickstand. For those who want a stylish protective cover, the Casetify Z Flip 5 case provides both rugged protection and unique designs.
- Best everyday case: If you're looking for a fantastic everyday carry case, we recommend the Spigen Air Skin case. It's lightweight, available in various colors, and provides excellent protection against scratches and scuffs without adding bulk to your device. Another excellent option is Samsung's official Silicone Case, offering everyday protection with the added benefit of a ring for improved grip.
- Best clear case: If you want to show off your Flip 5's color, we recommend the Goospery Super Real Clear Case. It offers a sleek and slim profile and also comes with an anti-slip grip. For a great, affordable, and reliable alternative, consider the Foluu Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
- Other standout options: For a one-of-a-kind case, consider the Samsung FlipSuit Case. It's equipped with an NFC tag that adds fun cover screen animation to your device. Another impressive is the UAG Plyo Pro Case, which offers rugged protection, unique design, and even adds compatibility for Apple's MagSafe charger to your Z Flip 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more.