After a lot of speculations and rumors, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its summer Unpacked event. The new Z Flip 5 offers a lot of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger cover display, better internals, and more. If you're thinking of getting the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung is currently offering fantastic deals and trade-in prices.

The new big screen, however, means that the phone is delicate than before — even though it's made out of Armor Aluminum and features the best-in-class Gorilla Glass Victus 2. So, if you're planning on purchasing the Z Flip 5, or have already gotten your hands-on it, it's recommended to invest in a top protective case and cover.

Thankfully, there are plenty cases available in the market, and in this guide, we take a look at some of the best cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Whether you're looking for the first-party official Samsung cases, rugged ones, or some clear covers, there's something for everyone. So, without further ado, let's dive in!

Our Top Picks