The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a versatile, powerful new camera setup. It comes with the beloved S Pen stylus that’s embedded in the device. The new flagship comes in several color options, and has a slightly refined design that looks beautiful in all cases.
Speaking of cases, we’ve got a large collection of excellent, high-quality products for you to choose from. We collected some of our favorite brands and cases that offer slim, light, and thin designs, as well as some colorful ones, and rugged cases. We have premium leather, vegan leather, silicone, and even a few versatile cases that offer MagSafe compatibility and more options to mount the cases in any vehicle or surface.
The Best Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Flipsuit (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$40 $50 Save $10
The Flipsuit case comes in two colors and designs, Yellow and White. Each case has an interactive card that can come to life on the screen, using NFC. The case has precise cutouts and elevated bezels, and it's great for everyday use.
Samsung Standing Grip (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$48 $60 Save $12
The Samsung Standing Grip case is available in three unique colors that complement the design of the S24 Ultra. The case protects the device from everyday wear and tear and has a sturdy strap that acts as a kickstand or as a secure grip.
SUPCASE UB Pro (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Promoted Pick
The SUPCASE UB Pro case is rugged and sturdy and provides excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and falls. It's available in six beautiful colors, and comes with a belt-clip, built-in kickstand, and screen protector.
Samsung Clear Gadget (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$40 $50 Save $10
The Clear Gadget case offers a transparent, clear view of the back of the S24 Ultra. It has a built-in grip that doubles as a kickstand that lets you hold up the device effortlessly, or ensure a hands-free viewing experience.
Samsung S-View Wallet (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$40 $50 Save $10
The S-View Wallet case comes in four color matching colors to the S24 Ultra. The cover has a cutout to enable you to answer calls, manage music, and more. It's handy and protects all sides of the device.
Samsung Silicone (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$28 $35 Save $7
The Samsung Silicone case is made specifically for the S24 Ultra in five matching colors. The case adds a pop of color, improving the grip, and adding a stylish and sleek design to the already beautiful S24 Ultra.
Samsung Vegan Leather (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$40 $50 Save $10
The Vegan Leather, as the name implies, is made of premium match that matches the look of the S24 Ultra. It comes in three colors and has a gentle inner lining that protects the device from everyday wear and tear.
i-Blason Cosmo (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Promoted Pick
The i-Blason Cosmo series is a stylish case, featuring marbles and other unique styles. It's available in three different designs, providing an additional level of protection. It has precise cutouts, a built-in screen protector, and even a kickstand. It's been tested 10ft drop tested to ensure the device can survive everything.
Samsung Shield (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Made by Samsung$28 $35 Save $7
The Samsung Shield case is a sturdy cover, made to protect the Galaxy S24 Ultra from fall damage, scuffs, and scratches. It's available in two colors, and offers great protection for the display and the rear camera lenses.
dbrand Grip (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Editor's Choice$55 $75 Save $20
The dbrand Grip case is excellent if you like skins and customization. The site features more than 20 different skins you can equip your Grip case with. It has tactile buttons, elevated bezels, precise cutouts, and a premium feel. It also provides excellent protection against drops and everyday wear and tear.
dbrand Ghost (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Clear Protection
The dbrand Ghost case is a fully transparent, clear case. It supports MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers and provides 10ft drop protection. It has an anti-yellowing coating, a slim 1.2mm design, and excellent all-around protection for the S24 Ultra.
PITAKA Aramid Fiber (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Premium Feel
The PITAKA case is made of 600D Aramid Fiber, and it feels premium and sturdy; it comes in two beautiful colors and designs, and it has precise cutouts, a slim and light form factor, and an improved grip over the otherwise fairly large S24 Ultra.
SUPCASE UBMag XT (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Promoted Pick
The SUPCASE UBMag XT features a magnetic ring that supports compatible accessories and wireless chargers. It has a built-in camera cover, a kickstand, precise cutouts, and elevated bezels that prevent scratches and scuffs. It's available in five colors and 20ft drop-tested to ensure it protects your device.
Rokform Rugged (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Versatile
The Rokform Rugged case is secure, provides 6ft drop protection, and features a versatile integrated twist-lock that lets you mount it up anywhere, in anything. It's MagSafe compatible, and the center RokLock can easily be swapped to fit your needs.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Editor's Choice
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid comes in various colors, including this Zero One edition that lets you see the internal components with a stylish design. The case uses Air Cushion technology to prevent cracks and dents, and has raised edges that protect the display and camera on the back.
Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Best Value
The Spigen Thin Fit case features a hybrid PC and TPU structure. It has a slim and lightweight profile with a premium matte finish. It's scratch-resistant and can survive smaller drops. It's great for everyday users who are looking for a compact case.
Spigen Rugged Armor (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Rugged Armor
The Rugged Armor case from Spigen is just that. Its rugged shell protects the S24 Ultra against heavy impact and fall damage. It comes with the new Air Cushion technology for shock absorption, and features tactile buttons and precise cutouts.
TUDIA DualShield Grip (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Additional Grip
The TUDIA Merge Grip case offers dual-layer protection with military-grade certification. It's available in five unique colors, and it has raised edges, a non-slip texture design for additional grip, and support for wireless charging.
TUDIA MergeGrip (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Built-in Magnets
The TUDIA MergeGrip case offers military-grade protection, raised bezels, and an improved grip. It comes in five colors to complement the design of the S24 Ultra with MagSafe compatibility for accessories and wireless chargers.
Incipio Cru. (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Stylish Protection
The Incipio case is specifically made for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It provides an ergonomic, premium feel with a stylish look. It supports wireless chargers and has raised bezels and tactile buttons.
ESR Clear (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Clear Protection
The ESR Clear case is compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It's military-grade certified and provides excellent protection against scratches and scuffs. It even has a built-in kickstand, and is available in multiple colors.
ESR Kickstand (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Transparent$20 $22 Save $2
The ESR Kickstand features a clear design with a built-in adjustable kickstand that provides an excellent hands-free experience. The case is ideal for those looking for a slim and light feel that provides great overall everyday protection.
TORRO Leather (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Premium Leather
The TORRO leather cover features a kickstand, and up to three cards. It has a precision fit, a premium feel, and precise cutouts for the S Pen, charging port, and volume/power buttons. It's available in three colors.
CASETiFY Impact Ring (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Adjustable Kickstand
The CASETiFY Impact Ring case offers customizable and unique looks. The case has a built-in adjustable kickstand, built into the camera ring around the sensors. The case offers extra protection against drops and scuffs, and it has precise cutouts, 6.6ft drop protection, and even a military-grade certification.
CASETiFY Impact Case (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Ultra Impact
The CASETiFY Impact case features the MIL-STD-810G certificate, and it has 32.8ft drop protection. The site has endless customization options that let you personalize your S24 Ultra.
UAG Monarch Pro (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Rugged & Stylish
The UAG Monarch Pro features a Kevlar Black color and design with multi-layer protection that prevents scratches, scuffs, and dents. It's available in several colors, and it's stylish design and materials provide excellent protection for those who are always on the move.
ZAGG Denali (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Colorful
The ZAGG Denali case features 16ft drop protection, and is made of 100% recycled materials. The back features a non-slip grip design and comes in several colors that match the beautiful Galaxy S24 Ultra's design.
Which case should you buy?
We’ve handpicked some of our favorite cases from Samsung, Spigen, dbrand, ESR, SUPCASE, i-Blason, PITAKA, and many more. Suppose you’re having a hard time picking the best case for yourself; perhaps, it’s best to ask what you’re looking for. Dbrand offers excellent customization and high-quality skins on top of its grippy Grip cases, while Spigen offers unique and thin cases with excellent fall protection.
That said, all of these cases are ideal for everyday users who commute a lot and want a slim and thin case that doesn’t make the S24 Ultra bulky and hard to hold. In fact, many of these cases offer advanced and enhanced ergonomics, making the otherwise very large S24 Ultra easier to hold. Whatever you decide to pick up, you’ll have a high-quality case that’ll help you retain the value and condition of your device, protecting it from scratches, and, hopefully, saving you money and the headache of dealing with repairs.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table.