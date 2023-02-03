Here is our in-depth guide featuring the best cases for Galaxy S23 across the various styles available in the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, announced on February 1st, 2023, follows the Galaxy S22 with changes intended to bring performance improvements and better battery endurance. But what hasn't changed with this generation is the use of glass and aluminum in the build, which leaves the phone vulnerable when used without a case.

Now, if you have already placed your order for one or are planning to use the best Galaxy S23 deals to get one soon, having the correct type of case can go a long way in keeping your phone safe and also increase functionality.

And to help you make the right decision, here we've featured some of the best protective and functional case options across various styles.

Best Rugged Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is our top rugged case pick for the Samsung Galaxy S23 because of the versatility that it brings to the table with its multi-part and layered design. It has a TPU frame — with a port cover — and a polycarbonate back panel that features a kickstand. There's also a front frame attachment with a built-in screen protector.

SUPCASE claims the case will add 20-foot drop protection to your Galaxy S23, keeping it safe from the most treacherous drops.

Other Options

Best Leather Cases

Samsung Galaxy S23 Leather Case

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Leather Case, which uses genuine leather, is the accessory to pick if you want to up the premium feel of your smartphone without adding significant bulk. It's available in three elegant colors, each of which contrasts well with the matte finishes on the Galaxy S23. The case will wrap around your phone, protecting its edges from falls and increasing your grip on the device.

Other Options

Best Thin Cases

Spigen Liquid Air

The Spigen Liquid Air for Samsung Galaxy S23 is a sleek accessory that's perfect for your phone if you want to ensure protection from falls. Spigen's Air Cushion Technology plays a vital role in this too. The outer surface of Spigen Liquid Air comes with many ridges designed to improve your grip, hence, stopping your phone from slipping out of your hands. It's available in two colors, Black and Green.

Other Options

Best Clear Cases

ESR Boost Kickstand Case

The Boost Kickstand Case for Galaxy S23 combines a clear case with ESR's patented kickstand design, creating an accessory that will not ensure your device is safe from falls but is also easy to prop up in portrait or landscape orientation. The hinge used for this kickstand will allow you to set it at any angle below 60 degrees. As for its protection-related aspects, there are bumpers built into each corner of the case, plus there are raised bezels on the front and around the camera.

Other Options

Best Wallet Cases

Galaxy S-View Wallet Case

The Samsung Galaxy S-View Wallet Case is the ideal accessory for your smartphone if you're looking to add protection to every side of the device without compromising on the look and feel. It comes with a TPU-covered polycarbonate shell that's soft to the touch and easy to hold. The front flap of the case even comes with a cutout that lets you view certain notifications and interact with them. And on the inner side of the flap, you'll notice a place to house a card for those moments when you want to leave your wallet behind.

Best Colorful Cases

dbrand Grip

A colorful case that feels great and protects your smartphone isn't too difficult to find, but finding one that comes with customizability and a highly resistant grip can be difficult. But the dbrand GRIP solves this problem. The accessory can be bought as a plain black rugged case, or you can choose to customize its back panel with precision-cut vinyl stickers. The website features over 20 skin options, each of which can quickly change how your device looks and, in some cases, even how it feels with its textures.

And when it comes to security against falls, the rugged frame will ensure your phone doesn't suffer from any damage. It even features tiny dots on its surface that make it easy to hold and avoid any slipping.​​​​​​​