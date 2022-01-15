Best Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE went on sale on the 11th of January, and for $699, it offers pretty great value if you're looking for a device from Samsung's stable. It has a larger screen and battery than the Galaxy S21 and is also a significant improvement from its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, as it only makes a few compromises.

Hence, if you've recently picked one up or are planning to get one, you're bound to consider getting a case, and to help you choose one, here are the best case options to consider for Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The latest fan edition from Samsung offers a robust package of hardware that includes a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, and a triple camera array capable of capturing great shots.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro features a design that is an assortment of multiple materials. It combines a TPU layer with polycarbonate components to give you a case that will ensure your Galaxy S21 FE is safe from simple bumps and severe falls. The built-in screen protector will also help protect the front glass from getting scratches or scuffs due to accidents.

If you're looking for a "something extra factor," the UB Pro also has a kickstand built into the back frame and comes with a rotatable holster attachment. There is also a flap to protect the USB C port from pocket lint and other gunk.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro The Best Option SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro will ensure your Galaxy S21 FE remains safe in the roughest of environments. It has a built-in screen protector, offering unhindered functionality for the optical fingerprint scanner and a kickstand that makes propping your phone convenient. It also offers 20-foot drop protection.

Ringke Onyx

The Ringke Onyx Case is an accessory to pick if you're looking for rugged protection without spending too much and appreciate the convenience offered by hand straps. The case uses TPU of various textures throughout its design to ensure maximum grip.

On the back is a granulate texture that is anti-fingerprint and a deterrent to skidding, whereas the sides have circular embossing to improve your hold on the phone. On the sides, you will also find holes that Ringke calls its QuikCatch lanyard holes where you can attach hand straps or neck straps.

Ringke Onyx is available in three colors, Black, Purple, and Dark Green.

Ringke Onyx Features a Grippy Texture The Ringke Onyx is a TPU case with a textured back that helps prevent your phone from sliding off smooth surfaces and attracting fingerprints. The embossed texture on its sides further enhances your grip on the device. It also features lanyard holes to attach hand or neck straps.

Caseology Vault

The Caseology Vault is a rugged case that adds military-grade protection without tacking on too much bulk to your smartphone. Its manufacturer markets it as built to guard your phone's vulnerable corners, and we wouldn't doubt its functionality.

The accessory also features detailed cutouts, meaning you will have access to every port and microphone on your phone, and its tactile buttons will ensure no press seems mushy. The Vault is also wireless and reverse wireless charging compatible.

Caseology Vault is available in two colors, Matte Black and Sage Green.

Caseology Vault Military Grade Protection The Caseology Vault is a shockproof TPU Case that will protect your phone from the occasional bump or fall without adding too much weight. It features detailed cutouts and has tactile buttons. The case is also wireless charging compatible.

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap

The Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap is what it reads like! It's a simple silicone cover that protects the border of your phone and its front with a slight lip, while on the back is an elastic strap under which you can slide your fingers to improve your hold on the phone.

Samsung's Silicone Cover with Strap is available in two colors, Navy and White, and can be customized with various straps.

The case features a matte texture that leaves it feeling soft in your hand, and its design, which completely covers the back -- leaving holes for the camera lenses -- also means you have lesser chances of scratching up the plastic back on Galaxy S21 FE.

Galaxy 21 FE 5G Silicone Cover with Strap Handy Design Samsung's Silicone Cover with Strap is perfect for S21 FE users who want a soft feeling case with the ability to make handling their phone easy.

Caseology Nano Pop

The Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy S21 FE is the silicone case to pick if you're a buyer looking for more color or enjoy color-matched accessories. The Nano Pop, notably its dual-tone Light Violet and Black Sesame colorways are perfect compliments to the Lavender and Graphite S21 FE, respectively.

The two-tone case also features military-grade protection like the earlier listed Vault and is wireless charging compatible. Its design also likens it to work seamlessly with most screen protectors for Galaxy S21 FE.

The Caseology Nano Pop is available in three colorways Blue-Yellow, Black-Grey, and Purple-Lavender

Caseology Nano Pop A Pop of Color The Caseology Nano Pop has a two-tone color scheme that can add a nice dynamic to the look of your phone. It is available in three colors that complement any shade of the S21 FE.

Spigen Thin Fit Case

Spigen's Thin Fit Case uses a combination of TPU and polycarbonate to give you an accessory that's lightweight but highly durable. It makes use of the OEM's Air Cushion Technology to add protection against impact, and the matte coating leaves the case feeling great when it's in your hands. The Thin Fit also has tactile buttons to ensure interaction is easy and always offers great feedback.

Spigen Thin Fit Case for Galaxy S21 FE is only available in Black

Spigen Thin Fit Case Minimalistic Spigen's Thin Fit Case for Galaxy S21 FE is perfect if you're looking for a lightweight case that allows your phone to have an understated look.

Caseology Parallax

Caseology Parallax features a dual-layered bumper design that will add military-grade protection to your Galaxy S21 FE and save it from most drops. Its textured back leaves the case feeling secure in your hands, and the raised bezels ensure the screen remains safe from scratches and scuffs.

The accessory is built to be compatible with wireless chargers and third-party screen protectors.

Caseology Parallax is available in three colors, Black, Pink, and Blue.

Caseology Parallax Featuring a 3D Pattern The Caseology Parallax is a rugged protection option that implements a dual-layered design, one TPU, and another polycarbonate to keep your phone safe.

Samsung S View Cover

The Samsung S View Cover is one of the most elegant case options for Galaxy S21 FE. Its main selling point is the added ability to take care of certain functions on your phone when a portion of its screen is covered and protected.

The accessory essentially consists of two parts, first is the internal housing/ plastic case inside which your phone rests. And second is the outer covering which consists of the faux leather back and front flap.

The S View Cover is available in four colors, Black, Lavender, Olive, and White.

Galaxy S21 FE S View Cover Flip Cover Aesthetic The Samsung S View Cover features a nice wraparound design that will keep your phone free from scratches and protect it in case of falls. The cutout in the front works with the device to feature a convenient interface, allowing you to control your music, calls, or alarms without having to flip open the flap.

i-Blason Cosmo

Last on this list is the i-Blason Cosmo, which adds a high degree of protection to your Galaxy S21 FE without the design of other phone cases meant to add rugged protection. The i-Blason Cosmo implements a frame made with TPU that adds impact resistance for falls from up to 10 feet, while its stylish back adds a unique look. The case also comes with a built-in screen protector.

i-Blason Cosmo Stylish & Protective The i-Blason Cosmo is the perfect case to get if you're looking for something with a stylish look that doesn't compromise device protection. It features a built-in screen protector that'll save your phone from scratches, while its TPU structure protects against falls and bumps.