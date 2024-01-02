The OnePlus Open offers one of the best foldable smartphone experiences in 2024. It offers a cover display that acts like a traditional smartphone screen and unfolds into a tablet-like form factor that offers a big screen for multitasking, watching content, and more. If you recently got the OnePlus Open during the holiday season and want to ensure it lasts you for many years to come, you should use it with a protective case. While OnePlus includes a protective cover in the box, it might wear out over time. That's why we've handpicked a range of the best protective cases that we recommend you consider buying.

Best OnePlus Open Cases in 2024