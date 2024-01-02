The OnePlus Open offers one of the best foldable smartphone experiences in 2024. It offers a cover display that acts like a traditional smartphone screen and unfolds into a tablet-like form factor that offers a big screen for multitasking, watching content, and more. If you recently got the OnePlus Open during the holiday season and want to ensure it lasts you for many years to come, you should use it with a protective case. While OnePlus includes a protective cover in the box, it might wear out over time. That's why we've handpicked a range of the best protective cases that we recommend you consider buying.
Protective Set for OnePlus OpenBest Overall
NULETO OnePlus Open CaseBest Value
Foluu Leather Case for OnePlus OpenBest Leather Case
Libeagle Oneplus Open CaseBest for Hinge Protection
Foluu Ultra-Thin OnePlus Open Clear CaseBest Clear Case
5 foldable flip phones we expect to see in 20242024 will be a big year for foldable flip phones, and here are 5 devices from Samsung, Motorola, OPPO, and other companies that we're excited to see
Best OnePlus Open Cases in 2024
-
Protective Set for OnePlus OpenBest Overall
The OnePlus Open protective set includes a case made of high-quality leatherette, offering a smooth and comfortable grip. It features an aluminum alloy bracket on the back that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. Additionally, it comes with a glass protector for the front screen.
-
NULETO OnePlus Open CaseBest Value$13 $20 Save $7
If you're looking for a OnePlus protective set-like case at a more budget-friendly price, check out the NULETO OnePlus Open Case. It's made out of premium PU leather for a luxurious touch and includes official protective set-like features such as a built-in screen protector and kickstand. Plus, it's available at less than half the price.
-
Foluu Leather Case for OnePlus OpenBest Leather Case
If you need a leather case for your OnePlus Open, the Foluu leather case is a top pick. It's made from a combination of sturdy plastic and synthetic PU leather and offers full coverage for the OnePlus Open's large camera system.
-
Libeagle Oneplus Open CaseBest for Hinge Protection
If you want a OnePlus Open case that protects the hinge and offers extra features, check out the Libeagle case. It not only provides hinge protection but also has a built-in metal kickstand on the back for hands-free viewing and provides screen protection as well. It is available in two colors: Black and Green.
-
Foluu Ultra-Thin OnePlus Open Clear CaseBest Clear Case
If you want a slim, clear case for your OnePlus Open that keeps the original look and feel, check out the Foluu Ultra-Thin OnePlus Open Clear Case. It has a sturdy PC back with protective bumper corners, ensuring all-around protection, along with a good grip and anti-slip features.
-
Eastcoo Slim Fit Case for OnePlus OpenBest Thin Case
For a sleek, lightweight case for your OnePlus Open, check out the Eastcoo case. It's slim and doesn't add any extra bulk while providing a frosted texture. You'll have easy access to all buttons, ports, the camera, speakers, and connectors with this case.
-
Damondy Flip Case for OnePlus OpenAffordable Case
If you want a slim and protective option for your OnePlus Open, consider the Damondy thin case. It's a hard plastic case and is available in a variety of color options. Unlike the official case, it fully covers both halves of the phone inlcuding the hinge for better protection.
-
Ranyi Case for OnePlus OpenBest Case with Card Slot
If you want a versatile OnePlus Open case with added features, consider the Ranyi OnePlus Open Case. Crafted from premium leather, it includes a card slot and offers robust drop protection with effective shock absorption for accidental falls.
Our Recommendation
If you've gone through our list of the best OnePlus Open cases and are still unsure about which case to buy, here are some of our recommended choices:
- Best overall: If you're looking for a one-stop protection solution for your OnePlus Open, go with the official OnePlus Protective Set. It features a high-quality leatherette for a comfortable grip, an aluminum alloy bracket that transforms into a kickstand, and a front screen glass protector.
- Best affordable case: The NULETO OnePlus Open Case is a budget-friendly alternative worth considering. It is made from premium PU leather, and includes a built-in screen protector, kickstand, and official protective set-like features, all while maintaining affordability.
- Best clear case: If you prefer a clear case, the Foluu Ultra-Thin OnePlus Open Clear Case is an excellent option. It preserves your device's original look and feel all while providing all-around protection, thanks to a robust polycarbonate back and exceptional grip.
- Best versatile case: For those seeking a case that provides other features, the Ranyi OnePlus Open Case stands out. It's made out of leather, and it not only includes a card slot but also offers robust drop protection, effectively absorbing shocks during accidental falls.
OnePlus Open
The new OnePlus Open is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and comes with an inward folding design. It houses a 7.8-inch main, and a 6.3-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful triple camera setup, and support for 80W wired charging.