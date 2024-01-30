The OnePlus 12 was unveiled on January 23, 2024, alongside the OnePlus 12R. The new flagship is equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of memory and 1TB of storage. It has a large battery, fast charging, and a very capable rear camera setup that can capture beautiful photos in all lighting conditions.

The OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and if you want to prevent scratches or, worse, cracks and dents, it’s best that you use a case to protect your investment. While the OnePlus 12 undercuts other well-known flagships, it’s still an expensive device, and a $20 case could save you hundreds of dollars of repair costs, improving your chance to retain the value and the condition for longer and higher.

Related Best OnePlus Phones in 2024 OnePlus offers some of the best smartphones in the US, from OnePlus Open foldable to high-end OnePlus 11. Here are the best OnePlus phones in 2023.

The Best Cases for OnePlus 12