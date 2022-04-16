Best Cases for OnePlus 10 Pro in 2022

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a pretty killer smartphone as it offers a lot of flagship-grade features at a price that undercuts most of its direct competition. At $899, it ships with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, an LTPO Gen 2 Panel, a camera system packaged with the results of Hasselblad's second year of collaboration with the OEM, and a design that's not a bad look for the smartphone.

Its staggered launch might have made the wait for a global release a little pesky, but it is finally hitting the shores, and you are bound to want to have a case to protect your device. Thus, read Pocketnow's guide on the best cases available for the OnePlus 10 Pro across some of the most popular categories.

Best Rugged Case: UAG Plasma

The UAG Plasma Case offers security for your phone with its construction, which uses a feather-light composite, polycarbonate backing, TPU corners, and raised bezel around the entire front. These elements also allow the OEM to verify the accessory for military drop-test standards.

Apart from these, the UAG Plasma Case has additional advantages that improve the user experience. The grip points, designed into the side frame, the oversized buttons, which offer great tactile feedback, and cutouts that allow easy port access, are all welcome improvements.

Best Slim Case: Sandstone Case for OnePlus 10 Pro

The Sandstone Bumper Case for OnePlus 10 Pro features a minimalistic style and has a slim profile that will protect your phone without tacking on too much bulk or jazz. The accessory uses a combination of polycarbonate and TPU in its construction. TPU in the bumper along all of its edges, and polycarbonate on the backplate.

The sandstone texture on this case is the result of a spray-paint method, which places four layers of fine-ground sandstone on the base materials of the case, giving it the look and feel of the age-old OnePlus One. The accessory also provides a decent grip on the smartphone.

I've been using a Sandstone Bumper Case with my OnePlus 9RT and feel it is rather good. Although, getting it off the phone can feel like a task sometimes. Also, the case is prone to getting gunk stuck on it, though a wipe with a wet cloth should be able to deal with it.

Alternate Slim Case

Best Clear Case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is the accessory to pair with your OnePlus 10 Pro if you want to showcase its back panel — which comes with two great finishes — and still ensure the phone remains protected against accidents. Unicorn Beetle Styles comes with a clear polycarbonate backplate and a black TPU bumper that provides SUPCASE's highly rated protection.

The case has a slim design that matches the base profile of the OnePlus 10 Pro quite well and doesn't compromise in any manner, providing unhindered access to ports, buttons, and the Alert Slider.

Alternate Clear Case

Best Wallet Case: Foluu Case

The Foluu Case for OnePlus 10 Pro features a construction that uses canvas for its exteriors and a TPU shell to hold the smartphone in place. Once you place the smartphone inside, you will have access to an accessory that can act as a kickstand, store up to three cards, and even some extra cash.

The wraparound design of the accessory will protect your smartphone against most forms of damage, be it scratches when in a bag, a ding against a wall, or a fall to the ground. And if you're wondering about color options, the Foluu Case is available in a total of three, Black, Blue, and Grey.

Best Colorful Cases: OnePlus Quantum Photography Bumper Case

The OnePlus Quantum Photography Case is a unique option available from the OEM that you can consider if you're looking to stray away from the traditional plain cases. This particular accessory has inspiration stemming from photography and power, according to the OnePlus, and we feel it does have a great look. The white bumper is attractive to look at, and it's a step away from black, which is usually the default. A change we're happy to see.

In terms of protection, the case has a similar construction to the previously listed Sandstone Bumper Case, with a polycarbonate backplate and a TPU frame.

Alternate Colorful Case