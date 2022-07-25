WWDC 2022 gave us the first look at the redesigned 13.6-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 processor. The device features a significant overhaul which comes four years after the last change, making it a compelling option over the previous generation that sports the M1 processor. If you recently picked one up and are looking to protect your device, here we will go over some of the best protective options available to ensure your M2 MacBook Air remains pristine-looking and safe.

13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on the go. See at Amazon See at Adorama See at Best Buy

Best Cases for MacBook Air M2 (2022)

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle MacBook Air (2022) Case Promoted Pick In partnership with SUPCASE The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case is a heavy-duty cover for M2 MacBook Air offering protection against drops and falls. Impact is further reduced with its unique shock-absorbing wraparound bumper. And despite the rugged nature, precise cutouts mean you have easy access to all ports. Additionally, raised rubber feet and cutouts on the bottom panel allow for better heat dissipation. $44.99 at Amazon

May Chen Hard Shell Case Best Value The May Chen Hard Shell Case for the MacBook Air M2 is the default option to pick if you want to add an extra layer between any surface and your laptop. It'll protect the metal edges of the device while softening the in-hand feel due to its surface finish. It's currently available in eight different finishes. $18.99 at Amazon

SanMuFly Printed Shell The SanMuFly is similar to the May Chen Hard Shell Case but chooses to add glamour and glitz to your MacBook Air with its assortment of marbled top covers. There are over seven options for users to pick between, and the accessory comes bundled with a sleeve and keyboard cover for less than $30.

$27.99 at Amazon

FINPAC Hard Case FINPAC Hard Case is a sleeve for MacBook Air that uses a hard shell covered in scratchproof polyester to protect the device from dust while keeping damage from bumps at bay. The polyester material even adds an element of water resistance to the protective accessory. Plus, the attached hand strap will help keep the case secured if you carry it outside a backpack. $25.99 at Amazon

MoKo Laptop Sleeve Similar to the FINPAC, the MoKo Sleeve is a slimmer option if you're looking for a sleek accessory to cover your MacBook before it goes into a backpack. It uses water-resistant polyester for its exterior, while the interior features sponge padding to ease off any impact. The sleeve is bundled with a small bag that can serve as a carry-on for accessories like chargers, USB sticks, and more. $11.99 at Amazon

MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve The MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve combines the usefulness of a sleeve with the ergonomic benefits of a laptop stand. This accessory will let you conveniently carry your MacBook Air, and when needed, it can fold into a stand that provides two angles — 15 and 25 degrees — for easy viewing and typing. It's made with vegan leather and is available in two luxurious colors, Black and Tan. $59.99 at Amazon

MacBook Air Skin Last in this collection, while not exactly a case, is the vinyl skins from dbrand. The accessory is available in a variety of finishes that are easy to apply on the metallic surface of the MacBook. While they don't provide much protection from impact, they will help your laptop look different while keeping its exterior free from any scuffs and scratches as you haul it around. $24.95 at dbrand

CASETiFY Impact Case (M2 MacBook Air) The CASETiFY Impact Case for M2 MacBook Air is a great companion if you're looking for a protective accessory that's available in fun and colorful designs. Its EcoShock material will keep impact damage to a minimum, while other aspects, like precise port cutouts, will make it a breeze to use daily. $85 at Casetify

Recommended cases for M2 MacBook Air

When planning to pick up a case for your M2 MacBook Air we feel going with the simple aesthetic of the May Chen Hard Shell seems like the best decision — which also offers an assortment of colors — as it provides protection and allows for some personalization. If you're looking to not add any additional heft, picking a dbrand skin for your MacBook is another suitable option. But if swaying in the opposite direction don't forget the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case.

Coming to the sleeves, as mentioned in our MOFT Urban Commuter Set review, the MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve is one of the best accessories to have around for your laptop. It provides an outlet for the device to cool by leaving a portion of its bottom uncovered, allowing air to flow. Plus, it converts into a convenient and aesthetic carrying sleeve when you're ready to move; this makes it our top pick.