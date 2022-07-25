Here are the best cases for MacBook Air M2 (2022)

WWDC 2022 gave us the first look of the redesigned 13.6-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip. The device features a significant overhaul that comes four years after the last change, which can make it a compelling option over the previous generation sporting the M1. With the laptop now on sale, you're likely looking for cases or covers to protect your investment. Thus, this article will go over some of the best options available to ensure your new MacBook Air remains pristine and safe.

With the device being relatively new, finding options from a wide range of OEMs can be difficult. Hence, look forward to future versions of this article to see an updated list of options.

13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) Powered by M2 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on the go.

Best Cases for MacBook Air M2 (2022)

May Chen Hard Shell Case Assortment of Colors The May Chen Hard Shell Case for the MacBook Air M2 is the default option to pick if you want to add an extra layer between any surface and your laptop. It'll protect the metal edges of the device while softening the in-hand feel due to its surface finish. It's currently available in eight different finishes. SanMuFly Printed Shell Unique Designs The SanMuFly is similar to the May Chen Hard Shell Case but chooses to add glamour and glitz to your MacBook Air with its assortment of marbled top covers. There are over seven options for users to pick between, and the accessory comes bundled with a sleeve and keyboard cover for less than $30. FINPAC Hard Case Shock and Scratchproof FINPAC Hard Case is a sleeve for MacBook Air that uses a hard shell covered in scratchproof polyester to protect the device from dust while keeping damage from bumps at bay. The polyester material even adds an element of water resistance to the protective accessory. Plus, the attached hand strap will help keep the case secured if you carry it outside a backpack. MoKo Laptop Sleeve Simple & Effective Similar to the FINPAC, the MoKo Sleeve is a slimmer option if you're looking for a sleek accessory to cover your MacBook before it goes into a backpack. It uses water-resistant polyester for its exterior, while the interior features sponge padding to ease off any impact. The sleeve is bundled with a small bag that can serve as a carry-on for accessories like chargers, USB sticks, and more. MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve Made with Vegan Leather The MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve combines the usefulness of a sleeve with the ergonomic benefits of a laptop stand. This accessory will let you conveniently carry your MacBook Air, and when needed, it can fold into a stand that provides two angles — 15 and 25 degrees — for easy viewing and typing. It's made with vegan leather and is available in two luxurious colors, Black and Tan. MacBook Air Skin Slim & Effective Last in this collection, while not exactly a case, is the vinyl skins from dbrand. The accessory is available in a variety of finishes that are easy to apply on the metallic surface of the MacBook. While they don't provide much protection from impact, they will help your laptop look different while keeping its exterior free from any scuffs and scratches as you haul it around.

Recommended cases for MacBook Air M2 (2022)

As mentioned earlier, the recent launch of the MacBook Air M2 (2022) makes it difficult for users to find a wide variety of options, but buying a simple hard shell is easy. If you ask us, going with the simple aesthetic of May Chen Hard Shell seems like the best decision. Keep in mind there's an assortment of colors to pick from too.

Coming to the sleeves, as mentioned in our MOFT Urban Commuter Set review, the Laptop Carry Sleeve is one of the best accessories to have around for your laptop. It provides an outlet for the device to cool by leaving a portion of its bottom uncovered, allowing air to flow. Plus, it converts into a convenient and aesthetic carrying sleeve when you're ready to move; this makes it our top pick.

Do you use a case or sleeve with your MacBook Air? Let us know with a comment below.