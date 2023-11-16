At the "Scary Fast" event on October 30, 2023, Apple unveiled the much-anticipated M3 MacBook Pro lineup. The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, powered by the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors, are the first-ever commercially available devices to feature chipsets based on the 3nm node process. Along with the performance gains, the new MacBook Pro lineup also brings a slew of other upgrades to Apple's powerful notebook lineup, such as a new base variant and a brighter display.

We collected some of the best cases, sleeves, and covers designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro lineup. These accessories are aimed at safeguarding your device from scratches, scuffs, and accidental falls. Our list includes options like clear and transparent cases, as well as stylish yet durable options like CASETiFY cases, catering to a wide range of preferences. Alternatively, if you purchased the MacBook Pro from the M2 lineup earlier this year, you can also check out our cases guide for that version.

Best cases for M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pro