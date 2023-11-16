At the "Scary Fast" event on October 30, 2023, Apple unveiled the much-anticipated M3 MacBook Pro lineup. The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, powered by the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors, are the first-ever commercially available devices to feature chipsets based on the 3nm node process. Along with the performance gains, the new MacBook Pro lineup also brings a slew of other upgrades to Apple's powerful notebook lineup, such as a new base variant and a brighter display.
We collected some of the best cases, sleeves, and covers designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro lineup. These accessories are aimed at safeguarding your device from scratches, scuffs, and accidental falls. Our list includes options like clear and transparent cases, as well as stylish yet durable options like CASETiFY cases, catering to a wide range of preferences. Alternatively, if you purchased the MacBook Pro from the M2 lineup earlier this year, you can also check out our cases guide for that version.
Best cases for M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max MacBook Pro
Spigen Thin Fit Case for MacBook ProEditor's Choice
Spigen Thin Fit case for MacBook Pro offers durable protection. The TPU rubberized feet on the bottom of the case provide a non-slip grip and the case also features precise cutouts for ports. The case is lightweight and easy to carry around, providing a perfect balance of protection and portability.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case for MacBook ProPromoted Pick
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Case is a dual layer hard shell protective cover for the MacBook Pro that offers supreme protection during drops and falls with its unique shock-absorbing wraparound bumper. This is a transparent case, which means the Apple logo is visible, while the precise cut and design allow for easy access to all ports.
Urban Armor Gear Case for MacBook ProPremium Pick
The URBAN ARMOR GEAR case is a tough rugged case for the MacBook Pro. It features a translucent modern honeycomb design and features an impact-resistant soft core for ultimate protection. The case also has air-soft bumpers for added extra corner protection. Additionally, the case meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G).
Spigen Urban Fit for MacBook ProPremium Knit Fabric Design
The Spigen Urban Fit case is designed for the MacBook Pro, featuring a modern, sleek and minimal design with a premium knit fabric that prevents heating. The case offers durable but slim enhanced daily protection, and precise cutouts for ports allow for easy access. The case also has an elevated bottom to prevent overheating.
Casetify Impact Case for MacBook ProCustomizable and Rugged
The Casetify Impact case is an ideal choice for your MacBook Pro if you're looking for a customizable case that offers all-around protection. It feels great to the touch and comes with ventilation openings and anti-slip grips on the bottom.
Fintie Case for MacBook ProBest Value
The Fintie Case for MacBook Pro is a heavy-duty hard shell case with a flexible TPU bumper that provides all-around protection against scratches, scuffs, drops, falls, and other damages. The case is fully vented to disperse heat safely and has a transparent cover that reveals the Apple logo. It is easy to put on and remove since it is completely removable.
tomtoc 360° Protective Laptop SleevePerfectly Fitting Sleeve$29 $38 Save $9
The tomtoc sleeve is made of high-quality materials, and provides 360-degree protection. This laptop sleeve is available in for both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's available in many different color options, and it offers military-grade protection against drops and more.
MOSISO Laptop SleeveBudget Friendly Sleeve
The MOSISO Sleeve is an accessory that can make traveling with a laptop in a backpack a lot more organized. The Neoprene material it uses also adds a level of water-resistant to protect your device. It's the perfect accessory for those who prefer using their laptop without a case and need something to keep it secure while on the move.
Which MacBook Pro case should you buy?
These are some of the most popular MacBook Pro cases, but if you are still having trouble choosing, here are some recommendations:
- Best Overall: Spigen is one of the reliable brands when it comes to Apple accessories and offers a variety of cases for the MacBook Pro. If you want to showcase the MacBook Pro's design and Apple logo, the Spigen Thin Fit Case is a solid choice. For those seeking a premium design and all-around protection, check out the Spigen Urban Fit case.
- Affordable Case: If you're on a budget, take a look at the Fintie Case for MacBook Pro. It provides comprehensive protection at about half the price of the other cases listed in this article. Another great option is the MOSISO case for MacBook Pro.
- Rugged Protection: For rugged protection, we suggest the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case for MacBook Pro. It features a shock-absorbing wraparound bumper for best protection. If you want both rugged protection and customization options, consider the Casetify Impact cases.
- Best Sleeve for MacBook Pro: If you need a sleeve instead of a case, consider getting the tomtoc 360-degree protection sleeve. It is made of high-quality materials, offers military-grade protection, and is water-resistant. Moreover, it even comes with a strap for your AirTag.
