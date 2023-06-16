The iPad 10th Generation is one of the best tablets you can buy in 2023. It features a design similar to the premium offerings, has a powerful processor, and comes with major upgrades over the iPad 9th Gen. If you recently invested in the iPad 10th Gen and want to ensure it lasts you for many years to come, we have curated a selection of the best protective cases that we believe you should consider purchasing.
The ESR Case for iPad 10th Generation offers the best value because it attaches magnetically to your iPad, making it convenient to use. It's lightweight, so you can carry it around effortlessly, and is made of excellent stain resistant material.
In partnership with Supcase
Supcase makes some of the best rugged cases for Apple devices, and this is no exception. This heavy-duty case provides maximum protection from drops, bumps, and scratches. It also features a built-in stand for hands-free viewing.
If you need an official case, consider the Smart Folio for iPad 10th Generation. This case is slim and offers a stylish design that your iPad from scratches and provides support for viewing and typing. It also wakes and sleeps your iPad when you open and close it.
If you often drop your iPad, this case is perfect for you. It offers top-notch protection against drops and bumps, with a military-grade design. Plus, it includes a built-in kickstand for convenient hands-free viewing.
If you're looking for an affordable and reliable iPad 10th Gen case, look no further than the MoKo iPad case. This case is built out of high-quality PU leather and also comes with the feature that wakes / sleeps your iPad when you open and close it.
CASETiFY Ultra Impact Folio Case for iPad 10th GenFashionable Protection
This stylish eco-friendly case provides protection from scratches and bumps. It also supports Apple Pencil charging and is made out of scratch-resistant material. The company also offers a wide variety of fun designs to choose from.
i-Blason Cosmo Case for iPad 10th GenPromoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
If you're looking for a case that provides rugged protection all while keeping a fashionable style, the i-Blason Cosmo series case is perfect for your iPad 10th Gen. It also comes with a built-in screen protector and a unique kickstand for hands-free watching.
UAG Case for iPad 10th GenRugged Protection
This case provides military-grade protection from drops (up to 10 feet) and bumps. It also features a unique built-in stand for hands-free viewing and an Apple Pencil holder up top.
Rokform Rugged Case for iPad 10th GenMagnetic Case
This case is made to provide 360-degree protection in tough environments with industrial-grade, heavy-duty construction. It also features a built-in magnet that allows it to attach to a variety of magnetic surfaces, such as car mounts and docks.
ProCase for iPad 10th Generation CaseBest Rated
This case is available in a range of designs and colors. It comes with a transparent hard back to show off the color of your device and also features an Apple Pencil charging slot.
Our Recommendation
If you've gone through our list of the best iPad 10th generation cases and are still unsure about which case to buy, here are some of our recommended choices:
- Best rugged cases: If you want to protect your iPad from bumps, drops, and other hazards, consider getting a rugged case. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is an excellent option for the iPad 10th generation, as it provides all-around protection and includes a built-in screen protector. You can also consider the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro and UAG cases as alternative choices.
- Best folio cases: Folio cases provide a convenient hands-free viewing experience and protect the screen when not in use. If you're looking for the best folio case, Apple's official smart folio for the iPad 10th gen is among the top choices. Another excellent option is the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Folio Case, which features an Apple Pencil holder and is available in a variety of fun designs.
- Budget-friendly cases: If you're looking for an affordable iPad case without compromising on quality, there are several reliable options available. Our top pick for the best value is the ESR case for iPad 10th Generation. It securely attaches to your iPad with magnets and comes at an affordable price. Another excellent option is the MoKo iPad 10th Gen case, which is crafted from high-quality PU leather and provides a hands-free viewing experience.
iPad 10th Generation
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.