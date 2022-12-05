Here are some of the best slim, light, and colorful cases you can pick up for your Google Pixel Watch today. from retailers like Amazon.

Google finally joined the smartwatch world with its own unique watch, the Google Pixel Watch. It’s been years in the making, and the watch made a lot of headlines, primarily due to its great functionality, excellent design, and not-so-impressive battery life. To make things sweeter, Google also bundled the Pixel Watch with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders back in October, and a lot of people have managed to get their hands on the smartwatch since.

Due to the curves and rounded design of the Google Pixel Watch, many find that it can scratch and crack very easily, therefore, it’s time we take a look at the best cases and front bezels to protect the screen of the Pixel Watch.

The Ringke Bezel is designed to fit the Google Pixel Watch perfectly. It's made from high-quality stainless steel, offering additional protection for the bezel and the display. The Ringke Bezel not only looks stylish and elegant, but it's also minimalist, and supports wireless charging. Removing the bezel is easy, and it comes in a silver and black colors to compliment the Pixel Watch's looks and design. Specifications Brand: Ringke Material: Stainless Steel (316L) Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Easy to install / remove Looks stylish and elegant

Ringke Material: Stainless Steel (316L)

Stainless Steel (316L) Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Easy to install / remove

Ringke Slim 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)

The Ringke Slim case comes with two cases in a single pack, offering even more customizability and protection. The case is made from solid PC, and the transparent Slim case also features an anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration after extensive use. The case doesn't require any tools or adhesive, and it can seamlessly be installed on the front frame, protecting the display and the side from scratches. Specifications Brand: Ringke Material: Polycarbonate Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Easy and adhesive-free installation Perfect size Two cases in a pack

Ringke Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Easy and adhesive-free installation

Perfect size

TAURI 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)

The TAURI 2-pack comes in three options: a black and clear pack, two clear cases, or two black cases. All cases are made from high-quality polycarbonate, and provide an excellent and thin profile to protect the Pixel Watch from scratches and dents. The case also comes with a thin tempered glass protector to prevent scratches and is easy to install / remove. Specifications Brand: TAURI Material: Polycarbonate Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Easy to install and remove Two cases in a pack Easy installation Tempered glass screen protector

TAURI Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Easy to install and remove

Two cases in a pack

Easy installation

Shenou 6-pack (Google Pixel Watch)

The Shenou brand might not be something you're familiar with, but this multipack comes with six different cases, each in different colors. It's perfect for those looking to change up the looks of their smartwatches with different styles and designs every day, and it offers excellent value, and great overall protection. Specifications Brand: Shenou Material: Polycarbonate Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Multipack Easy to install / remove Great overall protection

Shenou Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Multipack

Easy to install / remove

HASDON 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)

The HASDON 2-pack is a great budget alternative, and it comes in eight different colors. The bumper case comes with a built-in screen protector, and can prevent scratches, dents, and cracks. It has precise cutouts, it doesn't make the watch much bulkier, and it doesn't add a lot of unnecessary weight. The case is easy to install and remove, and is also compatible with wireless charging. Specifications Brand: HASDON Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Multiple colors Great overall protection Built-in screen protector

HASDON Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Multiple colors

Great overall protection

NANW 4-pack (Google Pixel Watch)

The NANW 4-pack comes in three different options, each offering different colors and unique styles. It's fully compatible with the Google Pixel Watch, and it offers an excellent bang for the buck with its multipack. The cases can be easily installed and taken off, and provides excellent overall protection to the entire Pixel Watch. If you're looking for easily swappable cases, this is an excellent choice. Specifications Brand: NANW Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Multipack Precise fit Great overall protection

NANW Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Multipack

Precise fit

RuenTech multipack (Google Pixel Watch)

The RuenTech multipack comes with 3 unique cases, and there are also 3-pack, 2-pack, and a larger pack available to purchase, each offering different colors. We picked the 3-pack due to its low price, and colorful, stylish looks. Each case is made from a soft TPU material that fully covers and perfectly fits the Pixel Watch. It's also an excellent option for those who want to change the look of their Pixel Watch to different colors. This is worth considering if you're after more personalization and customization options. Specifications Brand: RuenTech Material: Soft TPU Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Colorful Easy to install and remove Multipack

RuenTech Material: Soft TPU

Soft TPU Compatibility: Google Pixel Watch Pros Colorful

Easy to install and remove

Multipack Buy This Product RuenTech multipack (Google Pixel Watch) Shop at Amazon

