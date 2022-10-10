Here are some of the best cases for your new Google Pixel 7. We included the best cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, UAG, Ringke, and more

Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro devices at the Made By Google Fall event on October 6. The new Pixel 7 is powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset, and comes with new and improved camera sensors, a slightly tweaked design with new color combinations, and enhanced displays. In this article, we collected some of our favorite and the best Google Pixel 7 cases we could find on Amazon from our trusted partners, and case makers. We included some of the best Pixel 7 cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, UAG, Spigen, Otterbox, and more.

We also have an excellent guide showing you the best Google Pixel smartphones you can buy today.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. View at Google View at Best Buy View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The new SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a flagship case from the company, and it’s one of their best-selling products, and for an excellent reason. The UB Pro offers ultimate protection, and it has been 20-foot drop tested, and it can survive just about anything you throw at it, be it drops, falls, or scratches; it can protect your Pixel 7 from all of those.

The case not only comes with a built-in screen protector, but it also has a kickstand, supporting portrait and landscape viewing, and it also features precise cutouts for all the ports and buttons. It has elevated bezels to protect the screen and the camera sensors from scratches and cracks, and it’s one of the best-rugged cases you can pick up right now.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices. It's one of the best-rugged cases, offering the ultimate protection for your new device. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series

The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a unique, elegant, and beautifully crafted protective case. It provides excellent protection all-around the entire device, while providing a beautiful look. The case has been 10-foot drop tested, and it can survive scratches, bumps, falls, and even drops. It also features a built-in screen protector, providing enhanced protection.

The case features an impact-resistance TPU, which prevents the Pixel 7 from getting scratched up, and can also match with various outfits, acting as a design accessory, not as a protective case. If you’re looking for something that can protect the display, sides, camera sensors, and look fantastic simultaneously, then the i-Blason Cosmo Series is the case you must consider.

i-Blason Cosmo Series (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 7 from drops, scratches, and scuffs. The Cosmo series features a beautiful design, and it's also available in three different colors with different designs. View at Amazon

Best Google Pixel 7 Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices. It's one of the best-rugged cases, offering the ultimate protection for your new device. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 7 from drops, scratches, and scuffs. The Cosmo series features a beautiful design, and it's also available in three different colors with different designs. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender (Google Pixel 7) The OtterBox Defender case is made of 50% recycled plastic, and it features a beautiful, rugged design with a holster on the back, which can be used as a clip or a hands-free kickstand. The case is tested against the MIL-STD-810G military standard, and it has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from scratches and bumps. View at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Clear (Google Pixel 7) The OtterBox Symmetry Clear case features a seamless, transparent design, and it's been tested against the MIL-STD-810G standard. The thin case provides excellent and durable protection against drops, bumps, and scratches, and the elevated bezels can protect the display from cracks and deeper scratches. View at Amazon

UAG (Google Pixel 7) The Under Armor Gear (UAG) case offers rugged construction, providing an excellent bumper case that is super light. It features a durable TPU, and it has an armor shell that is impact resistant, and protects the corners. It supports wireless charging, and it's available in two elegant colors. It also has MIL-STD-810G certification. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel 7) The Thin Fit case has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion technology. It's a durable, thin, light case with a premium matte finish coating. It has tactile buttons, precise cutouts, and elevated bezels for extra protection. It's available in two colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Slim Armor case provides two layers of protection, and air cushion technology provides the ultimate level of protection for your new handset. It also has a two-card slot design, letting you carry even more. It's available in two colors, and it's worth noting that wireless charging isn't supported. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a fan favorite. It features a transparent, clear case, and it has an anti-yellowing coating to prevent any discoloration. It's made from a hybrid technology that is made from a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it lets you show off the Pixel 7's design. It's also available in Matte Black. View at Amazon

Caseology Parallax (Google Pixel 7) The Caseology Parallax case is one of our favorites. It has a unique 3D hexa-cube texture and design on the back, improving the ergonomics and grip of the device. It has raised bezels for additional protection, and it protects the device from scratches and falls. It also features military-grade certification, and it's available in four colors. View at Amazon

Ringke Onyx (Google Pixel 7) The Ringke Onyx is a tough, heavy-duty case. It has a slim form factor, and it's super light. It has a streamlined design, and it sports an anti-fingerprint texture. The case also has two lanyard cutouts on both sides and supports wireless charging and screen protectors. It's available in Black and Dark Green colors. View at Amazon

Ringke Fusion (Google Pixel 7) The Ringke Fusion is a transparent, minimalist clear case with a matte coating. It features a fingerprint-resistant and smudge-proof coating that feels soft and easy to hold. If you want to show off the beautiful Pixel 7's new design, this is a case worth considering. It's also available in Matte Smoke Black colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Tough Armor case is always up high on our recommended list, as it offers excellent overall protection in a relatively slim form factor. The case has a built-in kickstand with raised lips that protect the screen and the camera from scratches. The case has been MIL-STD-810G certified and comes in three colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air (Google Pixel 7) The Liquid Air case is similar to Spigen's Thin fit design. It too, features a slim, lightweight, and beautifully crafted modern design. It features military-grade protection, and Spigen's Air Cushion technology to prevent scratches, and reduce the impact of drops and falls. It's available in two colors. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop (Google Pixel 7) The Caseology Nano Pop features a bold, two-tone color and camera ring design. It's a slim, lightweight case certified with military-grade protection, supports wireless charging, and provides excellent protection against drops and bumps. View at Amazon

Incipio Duo (Google Pixel 7) The Incipio Duo case has been 12-foot drop tested, and it comes with a unique, two piece construction to protect the device from large impacts. The Duo case provides excellent protection against scratches, drops, and falls, and it has elevated edges to protect the camera sensors and the screen from scratches and cracks. View at Amazon

Incipio Grip (Google Pixel 7) The Incipio Grip case is one of the best new cases from the company. It's been 14-foot drop tested, and it has Impact Strust technology to reduce the impact of shock damage. The case improves the grip, and has tactile buttons and precise cutouts. View at Amazon

Which Pixel 7 Case should you buy?

Picking the best case can be a daunting and challenging tasks. We always try to make this process as easy and painless as possible, but given that you have a lot of options to choose from, we can’t blame you for struggling to make up your mind. If you’re having difficulty deciding which case is best for you and your Google Pixel 7, here’s a quick summary.

Best Rugged Cases : If you live an active lifestyle and you’re always on the move, or like to take a hike regularly, then it’s best to look for a rugged case. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, i-Blason Cosmo, OtterBox Defenced, UAG, and Spigen Tough Armor cases are among the best on the market. They all offer a precise fit, tactile buttons, and a rugged design that can protect the device from large impacts and scratches.

: If you live an active lifestyle and you’re always on the move, or like to take a hike regularly, then it’s best to look for a rugged case. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, i-Blason Cosmo, OtterBox Defenced, UAG, and Spigen Tough Armor cases are among the best on the market. They all offer a precise fit, tactile buttons, and a rugged design that can protect the device from large impacts and scratches. Slim and Light : We all love cases that don’t alter the device’s feel, and the Spigen Thin Fit, Spigen Ultra Hybrid, Ringke Fusion, and Otterbox Symmetry Clear cases offer excellent protection, while providing great overall clear looks when using your device. It’s excellent for everyday commuters, and those who want to show off their device’s design.

: We all love cases that don’t alter the device’s feel, and the Spigen Thin Fit, Spigen Ultra Hybrid, Ringke Fusion, and Otterbox Symmetry Clear cases offer excellent protection, while providing great overall clear looks when using your device. It’s excellent for everyday commuters, and those who want to show off their device’s design. Colorful: The i-Blason Cosmo, Caseology Nano, and Incipio’s cases come with many design variants and colors. If you’re looking to stand out, or just want to show off your unique self, then picking one is the best option, as these cases are available in many different colors, patterns, and other designs.