Discover the top first-party, rugged, thin, clear, and vibrant cases to protect and enhance the look of your new Samsung Galaxy S23+ right here!

Samsung has unveiled its highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series, including the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23+, in particular, strikes the ideal balance of cutting-edge features, specs, and affordability with its inclusion of Qualcomm's latest chipset, advanced cameras, a stunning AMOLED display, and a big battery with 45W fast charging. While all the smartphones of the Galaxy S23 series feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum frame, it still is recommended to use a protective case to ensure the longevity and durability of the device.

To ensure the best protection for your Galaxy S23+, we've curated a comprehensive guide of the best cases available. Our selection includes a range of options, from highly protective to slim and stylish, including colorful, clear, leather, and wallet cases.

Our Top Picks

Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy S23+ Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase For those seeking a durable case that provides comprehensive protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is an excellent choice. This two-layer case guards your phone against scratches and drops, and even comes with added bonuses like a belt clip and kickstand, setting it apart from other rugged options. See at Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S23+ The Spigen Neo Hybrid Case is designed specifically for the Galaxy S23+, offering a slim and lightweight form-fitted protection. The case features tactile buttons for easy access and a combination of shock-absorbing TPU and a polycarbonate bumper for superior protection. The upgraded frame provides improved durability and a snug fit. See at Amazon

i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S23+ Promoted Pick In partnership with i-Blason The i-Blason Armorbox for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers full-body protection with a rugged bumper case, a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and a belt clip holster. It comes with two front frames, while the elevated bezels protect your screen and camera lens, while precise cutouts provide easy access to all phone buttons. See at Amazon

Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23+ The Caseology Parallax case for the Galaxy S23+ delivers both style and protection with its unique 3D textured back panel that provides a secure grip. This 360-degree protective case safeguards your phone from scratches and drops, without sacrificing style. It's a fashionable choice for those who want their phone to look good and stay protected. See at Amazon

Incipio Duo for Galaxy S23+ For a rugged case with a sleek look, consider the Incipio Duo for the Galaxy S23+. It offers 360-degree protection with its dual-layer construction and has a minimalist design that won't detract from your device's appearance. The raised nubs on the back panel keep the camera lenses elevated and protected from scratches and damage. See at Amazon

dbrand Grip for Galaxy S23+ Premium Pick The dbrand Grip case is excellent if you like skins and customization. The site features more than 20 different skins you can equip your Grip case with. It has clicky buttons, elevated bezels, precise cutouts, and a premium feel. It also provides excellent protection against drops. See at dbrand

Best Cases from Samsung

Samsung Rugged Gadget Case for Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Rugged Gadget case in Titan is a must-have for your Galaxy S23+. Its rubberized texture offers a secure grip, and its built-in card slot makes it a convenient choice. The rugged design provides top-notch protection against scratches and drops, and it's compatible with car mounts. This is the ultimate protective case for your device. See at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Grip Case for Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Silicone Grip case for the Galaxy S23+ offers a secure grip with its soft silicone material and swappable straps for customization. Choose from two classic colors: Black or White, and enjoy the comfort and protection this case provides. See at Samsung

S-View Wallet Case for Galaxy S23+ For those seeking a wallet-style case, the S-View Wallet case for the Galaxy S23+ offers protection and functionality in four color options that match your device. With a cutout for easy call and music management, this case provides comprehensive protection for your phone. See at Samsung

Samsung Leather Case for Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Leather case for the S23+ offers a premium look with its soft leather finish on all sides. It comes in three stylish designs and features tactile buttons for a satisfying user experience. Protect your device and add a touch of elegance with this perfect-fit case. See at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Case for Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Silicone case for the S23+ boasts five eye-catching color options to complement your device's design. Its soft, slim build offers reliable protection against drops and scratches, making it a stylish and practical option for those seeking a sleek, colorful case. See at Samsung

Samsung Clear Gadget Case for Galaxy S23+ Showcase the design of your Galaxy S23+ while protecting it with the Clear Gadget case. This slim and lightweight case offers improved grip and handling with its twistable design. You can even attach and detach it to a variety of accessories including tripods and helmets. See at Samsung

Samsung Clear Slim Case for Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Clear case offers a sleek, transparent design that lets the beauty of your Galaxy S23+ shine through. With its anti-yellowing coating, this case is designed to stay looking fresh, while its slim profile and protective features make it one of Samsung's top choices for those seeking a light and unobtrusive protection option. See at Samsung

Best Rugged Cases

CaseBorne V for Galaxy S23+ The CaseBorne V case for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers ultimate protection with its multi-layer, rugged design. Tested to exceed military drop standards, this case features a hybrid flexible TPU and hard shell, with a foam layer to prevent scratches and cracks. The built-in kickstand provides hands-free convenience, and the case also comes with a comprehensive warranty for as long as you own it. See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S23+ The Spigen Neo Hybrid Case is designed specifically for the Galaxy S23 Plus. It's slim, form-fitted and lightweight with tactile buttons for easy pressing. It features a shock-absorbing TPU case and a polycarbonate bumper for protection. The upgraded frame is reinforced for durability and a snug fit. See at Amazon

UAG Rugged Case for Galaxy S23+ The UAG Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case is a rugged, heavy-duty, and shockproof protective cover. It features a lightweight PC composite construction and an ultra-light impact frame with a hexagonal pattern for increased shock protection. It is wireless charging compatible and has been military-grade drop proof tested to 16ft. This case has responsive buttons and an integrated lanyard anchor for added functionality. See at Amazon

AICase for Galaxy S23+ The AICase for the Galaxy S23 Plus is a heavy-duty and rugged 3-layer military protective case designed to provide full body drop protection. This case comes with 2 free screen protectors and has been certified for drop protection. It features a solid inner polycarbonate shell and a soft rubber outer cover for multi-layer defense. See at Amazon

Poetic Spartan Rugged Case for Galaxy S23+ The Poetic Spartan Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a full-body rugged shockproof protective cover with a built-in screen protector. The case has an elegant, high-end leather texture and features a built-in pull-out kickstand for hands-free viewing in portrait or landscape mode. The case comes in a matte black color. See at Amazon

Oterkin Rugged Case for Galaxy S23 + The Oterkin case for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a waterproof, 360° full body protection case with a built-in screen and camera protector. Its completely sealed body design makes it suitable for various underwater activities and it can be used underwater for 6.6ft/30 minutes. The clear back shows the original colors of the phone and does not block the wireless charging feature. See at Amazon

Best Thin and Transparent Cases

Spigen Liquid Crystal for Galaxy S23+ Spigen Liquid Crystal case for Galaxy S23 Plus is slim, lightweight, and form-fitted. The durable anti-slip TPU provides easy installation and reinforced buttons ensure quick responsiveness. The single, flexible layer ensures hassle-free application. See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion Card for Galaxy S23+ The Ringke Fusion case for Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers clear, anti-yellowing protection with a polycarbonate back panel. The soft TPU edge absorbs shock and provides better grip control, while built-in lanyard holes allow for attaching phone charms or straps. See at Amazon

Incipio Organicore Clear Case for Galaxy S23+ The Incipio Organicore Clear Case provides 14-ft drop protection for your Samsung Galaxy S23+. With 25% better protection than previous versions, you can feel confident that your phone is protected from accidental drops. See at Amazon

Case-Mate clear case for Galaxy S23+ Case-Mate's Samsung Galaxy S23+ Clear Case is a solid, tough phone cover with a one-piece seamless design, slim profile and flexible sides for enhanced grip. It offers 12 ft. drop protection and is made of recycled materials, ensuring long-term protection and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The case is also compatible with wireless charging. See at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S23+ Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case for the Galaxy S23+ combines a TPU bumper and a durable PC back for full protection. Its crystal clear design showcases the phone's original design, with raised bezels to protect the screen and camera. Easy-to-press buttons and large cable cutouts make this a functional and stylish choice for your S23+. See at Amazon

Sisyphy Super Slim for Galaxy S23+ The Sisyphy Super Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides excellent protection with its shock-absorption technology and real Aramid fiber construction, while its sleek design adds to its aesthetic appeal and makes wireless charging a breeze. See at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof Case for Galaxy S23+ The TORRAS Shockproof Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus offers premium touch and grip, with a slim profile. With Tora-Nappa technology, the case is hard to notice, and the nano-coating and soft silicone edge make it easy to clean. Military-grade drop tested for protection. See at Amazon

Thinborne for Galaxy S23+ Thinborne Samsung Galaxy S23+Plus 5G case offers stylish protection with 100% aramid fiber material and a minimalist carbon fiber texture. The case is only 0.03 inches thick and 0.49 ounces for ultimate protection without bulk. See at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S23+ The Spigen Liquid Air case for Galaxy S23+ is slim, form-fitted, lightweight, and has an anti-slip matte surface for comfort and fingerprint resistance. It also provides MIL-Grade protection with Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. See at Amazon

How to Pick the Right Samsung Galaxy S23+ Case

With so many options available, it's not easy to pick the right one. Here's how to navigate the world of the Galaxy S23+ cases to find the one that suits your needs.

Consider the Material

The first step in choosing the perfect case is to decide on the material. From silicone to leather to hard plastic, each option has its pros and cons. Silicone cases are soft and flexible, making them great for shock absorption. Leather cases offer a stylish look and durability, while hard plastic cases offer solid protection against impacts.

Design is a big factor as well

The design of your case is also an important consideration. Do you prefer a minimalist look or something more eye-catching? With a range of designs available, from solid colors to intricate patterns, you're sure to find the perfect match for your personal style.

Protection Level

It's crucial to think about the level of protection you want for your Galaxy S23+. If you're looking for maximum protection, consider a case with raised edges to protect the screen and camera if the phone is dropped. Some cases also come with extra features such as a built-in screen protector or a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Budget

Finally, you'll want to consider your budget when choosing a Galaxy S23+ case. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest option, keep in mind that a good case is an investment in the protection of your phone. It's worth spending a little more for a case that provides the best protection and lasts longer.

It's safe to say that there are several factors at play when choosing the perfect Galaxy S23+ case. If you don't want to spend hours choosing the right Samsung Galaxy S23 case for you, consider choosing from one of our top recommendations given above. You're guaranteed to find a great option.