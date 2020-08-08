The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is already up for pre-orders. The new flagship starts at $999 and $1299 for the regular and the Ultra variants, so it would be great to get a new case for your device. We have made a selection of some of the best cases available, to give your phone some protection that will keep it away from breaks and scratches.

Today, we will focus on the most expensive variant, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This device comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a powerful triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with glass on the back. So, these are our top picks for the best cases for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G S-View Flip Cover Tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. Pros: Cons: View at Samsung.com

Gear4 Crystal Palace A tough and nice looking clear polycarbonate case, made from the same material in bulletproof glass Pros: Cons: View at Zagg.com

Gear4 Battersea The best case Gear4 has to offer. Provides extra protection with D3O surrounding the frame and backplate Pros: Cons: View at Zagg.com