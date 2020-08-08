The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is already up for pre-orders. The new flagship starts at $999 and $1299 for the regular and the Ultra variants, so it would be great to get a new case for your device. We have made a selection of some of the best cases available, to give your phone some protection that will keep it away from breaks and scratches.
Today, we will focus on the most expensive variant, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This device comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a powerful triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with glass on the back. So, these are our top picks for the best cases for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
-
Tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen.
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
A multifunctional case that stores cards in the interior pocket and shows you LED notifications on the outside
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
A tough case that can deflect and absorb most impacts to minimize damage to your phone
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
A case with two layers of military-grade protection that will help your phone survive up to 10-foot drops.
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
A tough and nice looking clear polycarbonate case, made from the same material in bulletproof glass
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
The best case Gear4 has to offer. Provides extra protection with D3O surrounding the frame and backplate
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
A tough case with a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
This is a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern, which will keep your device safe
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
This case includes multi-layered TPU and Polycarbonate material to create excellent drop protection
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
This premium sturdy credit card slot wallet comes with high-quality TPU body and a metal base bar to help it withstand falls
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
The Ringke Fusion X case features a rugged exterior that provides better grip, fall protection and it also lets you show off the design of your device
|
Pros:
|
Cons: