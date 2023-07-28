The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable smartphone that Samsung has to offer in 2023, and it comes with several new features and enhancements that make it an appealing smartphone. The Fold 5 comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery that should last you all day on a single charge. It retails for $1,800 in the US, and you might want to protect it with one of the best Samsung cases, or several other trusted third-party cases from some of our favorite brands such as Supcase, Spigen, CASETiFY, i-Blason, Caseology, and more.

We collected some of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and we included the best transparent, clear, thin and lightweight, rugged, and colorful cases that we could find. As always, we hand-picked each and every product to ensure they're from reputable case makers, and included the price to help you save time

The new foldable flagship was announced alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, and the new Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches.