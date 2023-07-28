The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable smartphone that Samsung has to offer in 2023, and it comes with several new features and enhancements that make it an appealing smartphone. The Fold 5 comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery that should last you all day on a single charge. It retails for $1,800 in the US, and you might want to protect it with one of the best Samsung cases, or several other trusted third-party cases from some of our favorite brands such as Supcase, Spigen, CASETiFY, i-Blason, Caseology, and more.
We collected some of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and we included the best transparent, clear, thin and lightweight, rugged, and colorful cases that we could find. As always, we hand-picked each and every product to ensure they're from reputable case makers, and included the price to help you save time
The new foldable flagship was announced alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, and the new Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches.
Samsung Eco-Leather (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Made by Samsung
Samsung Clear Gadget (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Made by Samsung
Samsung Slim S-Pen (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Made by Samsung
Standing Case with Strap (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Made by Samsung
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Promoted Pick
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Editor's Choice
CASETiFY Impact (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Stylish Protection
i-Blason Armorbox (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Promoted Pick
Ringke Slim (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Clear Design
i-Blason Cosmo (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Promoted Pick
UAG Transparent (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Premium Pick
Spigen Thin Fit P (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Thin & Light
Spigen Slim Armor Pro (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Slim Armor
Caseology Parallax (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Great Ergonomics
VRS DESIGN Modern GO (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Wallet Case
Spigen Tough Armor Pro P (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Tough Armor
VRS Design Simpli Fit (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Simple
TORRAS Magnetic (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Magnetic
GOOSPERY Fard (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Best Value
OCASE Leather (Galaxy Z Fold 5)Premium PU Leather
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
-
The Samsung Eco-Leather case is a first-party case, and it's specifically made for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's made of an eco-conscious material, and it provides a soft and premium feel on both the front and back.
-
The Clear Gadget case by Samsung is a first-party accessory, and it provides a multifunctional design that not only protects the device from general wear and tear, but also detach a variety of accessories. It lets you attach the Grip and cap attachments to get a more comfortable hold over the fairly large Galaxy Z Fold 5.
-
The Samsung Slim S-Pen case is the best first-party accessory for the Fold 5. It comes with the new thin and light S Pen, and the case protects the phone from scratches and dents. It's available in several colorful designs, and it feels great in the hand.
-
The Samsung Standing Case with Strap comes with a sleek kickstand that's easily swappable. It's easy to transition between two distinctive functions, adding practicality and additional protection to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
-
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is an excellent rugged case that comes with a built-in screen protector and an S Pen storage compartment. Its 20-foot drop tested, and it also has a built-in kickstand for even more versatility.
-
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case comes in a clear and unique Zero One design that imitates a see-through internal design. It has elevated bezels, precise cutouts, and excellent button feedback.
-
The CASETiFY Impact case in a massive variety of stylish designs, and the site offers an infinite number of cool styles. It's personalizable, and the case provides excellent protection against scratches, dents, and general wear and tear.
-
The i-Blason Armorbox is a rugged case with ultimate protection. It protects the Fold 5 from scratches, fall damage, and dents. It has a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and an S Pen holder for even more functionality.
-
The Ringke Slim case is slim, transparent, and lightweight. It provides a comfortable fit, and it has an anti-yellowing material that prevents discoloration. It has precise cutouts, elevated bezels, and it's ideal for daily commuters who are after a thin and clear case.
-
The i-Blason Cosmo case is transparent, slim, and lightweight. It's perfect for anyone looking for a compact case that doesn't add much bulk to the already large smartphone. It also has a built-in screen protector and an S Pen holder.
-
The UAG case is made of premium materials, and it's a great lightweight and stylish case. It supports wireless charging, and it provides military-grade protection. It has precise cutouts, and it's easy to install thanks to the simple and thin design.
-
The Spigen Thin Fit P case featured a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushions to achieve a durable and slim design. It has a built-in S Pen holder, and the back is scratch resistant. It's perfect for everyday commuters and those looking for a compact case.
-
The Spigen Slim Armor Pro, as the name suggests, is a slim rugged case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's made with a new foam technology that adds an extra layer of shock resistance, and it's available in three colors for those who want extra protection without the bulky design.
-
The Caseology Parallax case features a 3D design that improved the ergonomics thanks to the textured rear panel. It provides protection for the entire device, except the hinge, and it's minimalistic and elegant.
-
The VRS DESIGN Modern GO is a rugged case with a built-in wallet and hinge cover. The case can comfortably store up to two cards, and it's the perfect option for those on the hunt for a wallet case with extra protection.
-
The Spigen Tough Armor Pro P comes with a new foam technology and dual protection against drops and scratches. It's available in three colors, and it's specifically designed to fit the Fold 5. It's Military-grade certified and comes with raised edges and a kickstand that can even store the S Pen.
-
The VRS Design Simply Fit, as the name suggests, features a minimalistic and transparent design. It's easy to install, and it's built from high-quality materials. It has a spring-loaded hinge, and it comes with a tempered glass screen protector.
-
The TORRAS Magnetic case is shockproof, and features military-grade protection against drops and fall damage. It has raised edges that protect the display and rear camera, and there's even an S Pen holder to store the stylus.
-
The GOOSPERY Fard is a clear case with a slim design. It's inexpensive, and it's a great budget option for those on a tight budget. The case has a scratch-resistant back cover and precise cutouts.
-
The OCASE Leather cover comes in a wide variety of colorful designs. The case can store up to four credit cards and IDs, and can act as a kickstand. It feels premium, and the cover has an S Pen slot to store the stylus.
Which case should you buy?
Picking the right case shouldn't be a challenge, yet there are many great options available on the market. To help you decide, we included a badge on top of each product to help you filter some of our favorite, budget, thin and light, colorful, and premium cases. Suppose you're having a hard time. We also included a few additional cases down here to help you pick the case that's right for you and your needs.
If you're after a rugged case, you might want to take a look at SUPCASE, i-Blason, and Spigen's Tough and Slim Armor cases. The CASETiFY Impact case is also extremely durable, and UAG is also a great premium alternative. If rugged cases aren't your style, a transparent and clear case might be better, especially if you don't travel as much, or you have slim pockets. There are a wide variety of slim, light, and clear cases, and they all provide equally impressive protection when it comes to drops, and general wear and tear.
