The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is here, and as usual, Samsung has introduced three models: the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. These new devices come with upgraded processors, improved, brighter displays, and a range of AI features. However, it's worth noting that the S24 Ultra comes with a significant price hike, now starting at $1299.

If you've opted for the more affordable Galaxy S24 at $799 or the slightly pricier S24 Plus at $999, it's essential to think about protecting your investment with a reliable phone case. To assist you in selecting the right case, we've compiled a list of top protective options for both the Galaxy S24 and S24+.

Please note that since the Galaxy S24 and S24+ share many similarities, we've combined their case recommendations together in the same box. However, to make it easy for you to find the right case for your device, we've included separate links for both devices.

Best Cases for Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+