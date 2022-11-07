Need a protective cover for your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max? This guide presents the best options available on the market.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Apple's latest entrants in the race for the best smartphone of 2022, bringing with them great build quality and high-tier performance. But despite its resilient build, which uses stainless steel for the frame, you likely want to protect your device with a case to maintain its pristine state.

The devices have been on the market for enough time, allowing us to test some great case options and form opinions on which protective accessory to pair with your smartphone. Hence, here's Pocketnow's guide on the best cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Best Silicone Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple Silicone Case is a simple yet effective accessory. It provides enough protection and maintains compatibility with all MagSafe accessories. A microfiber layer on the inside and an NFC chip which brings up a fun animation, also help sweeten the user experience.

In terms of protection, the case will ensure the front of your iPhone remains free from nicks. It'll also maintain compatibility with various screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Its in-hand feel is second to none, as this case uses some of the softest feeling silicone and has great weight distribution.

While on the expensive side, if you've invested in many of the best MagSafe accessories, it's a product that will ensure flawless compatibility. The number of colors available makes it fun when choosing which one to pair with your iPhone.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro) A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options.

Alternates

Caseology Nano Pop (iPhone 14 Pro) The prime selling point for Caseology Nano Pop is its list of color options and simple design. Each SKU combines a dark tone with another that contrasts well, giving the case an attractive look. In the way of protection, it is bound to perform similarly to Spigen's Mag Armor. Caseology even states that if using Nano Pop, several screen protectors will function without hassle.

Best Rugged Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best-rugged cases available for the iPhone 14 Pro models, and its proven multilayer design which works with several attachments earns it its place in this guide too.

Putting this accessory onto your phone will help add up to 20 feet of drop protection into the equation. Speaking to its attachments, the front frame, which comes with a built-in screen protector, will help take the load off Apple's Ceramic Shield display. As for the back, you can attach a holster to clip your phone to your waist. There's also a kickstand available to help prop up your phone in portrait or landscape.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro adds 20-feet drop protection to iPhone 14 Pro series with a multi-layer design that combines TPU, polycarbonate, and a screen protector. Be it a bump into a wall or a fall on the pavement; your phone will come out unscathed. Additions like a kickstand built into its back — letting you prop up the device for portrait or landscape viewing — and a rotatable belt clip attachment in the box adds to its value.

Alternates

PITAKA MagEZ Case Pro 3 (iPhone 14 Pro) Pitaka MagEZ Case Pro 3 combines the popular aramid fiber build of the slim Pitaka case with the protective nature of other TPU cases. The combination creates an accessory that's stylish and protective. It's also lightweight and doesn't add a lot of heft when snapped onto the phone.

Best Leather Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple Leather Case with MagSafe is the second official accessory on this list and comes with all the advantages of its silicone counterpart but with more premium materials. The accessory barely adds weight to your iPhone but will improve its in-hand feel.

The reason to buy a leather case with your iPhone 14 Pro is not only to add an air of premium but to bring an additional aspect of personalization due to the aging of leather. These cases change color and texture to some extent based on how they're used. You can also take matters into your own hands and artificially age the leather.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro) If you're looking for a more premium spin on the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case, the Leather Case is a perfect choice. While pricey, the cover will provide unmatched compatibility with accessories and comes in several colors, each of which will age differently based on your use, giving your case a touch of personality.

View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Pro) View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Best Thin Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 joins the fray as the accessory to pick up if you need a thin case and, therefore, not changing much about how your iPhone feels in hand. It comes with various finishes on the back, each featuring a different aramid twill.

Speaking of its unique aspects, the aerospace-grade aramid fiber that it is said to use is five times stronger than steel but still extremely light—weighing only 17.3 grams. The accessory even has MagSafe-compatible magnets built into its back panel.

PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 (iPhone 14 Pro) Built with aramid fiber, the Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 is a great thin and light accessory for your iPhone 14 Pro series device. Its distinct look will also help your iPhone stand out.

Alternates

totallee Thin Case (iPhone 14 Pro) Totalle's Thin Case is an accessory to buy for iPhone 14 Pro, not for its protective nature but because of its slim design. This polycarbonate shell is available in various colors and will help customize your phone and make it slightly more comfortable to hold.

Best Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid combines TPU with polycarbonate elements, creating an accessory that meets the basic standards when looking for a protective accessory. It takes things a step further with its clear back design and other combinations that revolve around it.

The clear back panel will even let you customize the case with stickers and images that'll make your phone more you while being protected. And speaking of protection against falls and accidents, the frame does come with Spigen's Air Cushion Technology to dampen any impact from falls.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 14 Pro) The Ultra Hybrid is one of the most popular cases on the market. It has an integrated magnet that supports MagSafe accessories and chargers, and it has a slim and light design to ensure it can fit in any pocket. It comes in four different designs and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from damage.

Other Case Options for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.