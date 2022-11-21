Need a case to pair with your 10th-generation iPad? Here is a collection of the best options available on the market.

The 10th-generation iPad brings a significant overhaul to the design of the base model, putting it in line with the rest of the iPad family. This change means it has a new 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and even a USB-C port. Apple also moved the front-facing camera to the long side of the tablet, making it more practical for video calls.

Although the device is priced higher than many expected, it has advantages like lower repair costs and comparable entry price when pitted against other models—be they new or refurbished. Now, if you've already bought one or are planning on buying one soon, you will likely need a case to pair with it; here, we look over the best-case options available for the tablet.

Best Folio Case: Apple Smart Folio

The Apple Smart Folio is an accessory that we see refreshed every year with new color options that often match or contrast the device they're made for, and in 2022, the story isn't any different. If you're willing to bite the bullet on price, the finish and feel of this product are hard to match, also its durability.

The accessory will magnetically attach to the back of your iPad while the front flap will close over it and remain closed with the magnets' help. The indents you see on the front of the case are the points at which the accessory folds, creating a triangular structure that will support your iPad in two landscape orientations— one where it's easier to watch content and another where it's easy to draw or type.

Alternates

Best Rugged Case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro line of protective cases has been the top choice for many devices, and this product for the 10th-generation iPad is another great iteration. It comes with multiple parts that combine to provide 360-degree protection, ensuring your iPad can withstand the test of time.

Its main casing comes with bumpers in the corners and port covers, minimizing damage from accidental impact or debris. And the front cover ensures the screen on your tablet remains scratch-free as you scribble over it with an Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon. The back part of the accessory has a kickstand built into it, allowing you to prop up the iPad, making for a convenient viewing or drawing experience.

Alternates

Best Keyboard Case: Logitech Combo Touch (iPad 2022)

Lastly, we look at keyboard cases which have become integral to the iPad experience for many users. The best pick here is the Logitech Combo Touch because of its mix of price and functionality.

When the keyboard is detached, the case acts as a rugged protector that will keep your iPad safe from damage, while its kickstand will make it easy to prop the iPad at various angles and not limited to the two angles on other accessories. Put the keyboard on, and you have a peripheral that works seamlessly with the iPad due to its use of the Smart Connector. It even provides function keys. The trackpad is also a good size.

If you're looking for something sleeker, Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio is worth checking out since it has feature parity with this product.

Alternates

