The Google Pixel Fold, unveiled at the Google I/O 2023, has been available for pre-order since the day of the event — May 10th, 2023 — with deliveries set to happen from June 2023 onwards. If you were one of the early buyers, you're bound to be looking for an accessory to protect your $1800 folding phone.

And to help make your search easier, we've scoured the internet and compiled some of the best protective case options available for the Google Pixel Fold.