The Google Pixel Fold, unveiled at the Google I/O 2023, has been available for pre-order since the day of the event — May 10th, 2023 — with deliveries set to happen from June 2023 onwards. If you were one of the early buyers, you're bound to be looking for an accessory to protect your $1800 folding phone.
And to help make your search easier, we've scoured the internet and compiled some of the best protective case options available for the Google Pixel Fold.
Caseology Parallax (Google Pixel Fold)Best Value
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Google Pixel Fold)Best Clear Case
dbrand Grip (Google Pixel Fold)Most Customizable
Pixel Fold Case (Google Pixel Fold)Official Case
Poetic Spartan (Google Pixel Fold)Best Rugged Case
Caseology Parallax (Google Pixel Fold)Best Value$25 $40 Save $15
The Caseology Parallax is a cost-effective case to buy for your Pixel Fold if you're looking for an accessory with a muted look and great ergonomics. It combines TPU and polycarbonate to create a shell that's great when dealing with bumps yet lightweight.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Google Pixel Fold)Best Clear Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the case to pick up if you'd like to have a durable accessory that lets the color of your device stand out. It combines a durable polycarbonate back — that won't yellow — with a TPU frame that will keep your phone safe from falls.
dbrand Grip (Google Pixel Fold)Most Customizable
The dbrand Grip for Pixel Fold is a unique case option as it combines the elements normally found in a rugged case with one that's highly customizable when it comes to design. You can choose from a host of skins on dbrand's website and stick them onto the Grip case to change the look and feel. The brand has also designed a kickstand into the accessory to increase its versatility.
Pixel Fold Case (Google Pixel Fold)Official Case
The official Pixel Fold Case is a simple silicone offering from Google that offers a perfect fit, alongside scratch and drop protection for your folding phones. It's available in three pastel shades, adding a fun aesthetic to your Google Pixel Fold.
Poetic Spartan (Google Pixel Fold)Best Rugged Case
The Poetic Spartan for Google Pixel Fold is the perfect case for you if you love spending time outdoors with your device or prefer a rugged aesthetic. The protection offered is also better than most because of the built-in screen protector. Its precise cutouts will ensure you can access the ports and buttons on your Pixel without much hassle. A kickstand is constructed into the case to help you prop up the phone when needed.
VRS Design Terra Guard Modern GO (Google Pixel Fold)Wallet Case
The VRS Design Terra Guard Modern GO might be a mouthful to say, but if you're looking for a case with a clean rugged look and the added convenience of stored cards — you can store up to 2 cards — it is the ideal option. It's available in three colors. As an alert, we'd like to mention the manufacturer does recommend leaving NFC turned off on your phone in case you're storing cards in the back.
Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel Fold)Lightweight
The Spigen Thin Fit is the accessory to pick up if you're looking for a case that doesn't add too much bulk to your Pixel Fold. Like other cases from Spigen, it combines TPU and polycarbonate materials but with a more minimalistic look. It's one of the most lightweight accessories available for the foldable smartphone.
CASETiFY Impact (Google Pixel Fold)Premium Pick
The CASETiFY Impact Case for Pixel Fold combines the brand's EcoShock material with fun designs, giving you an accessory that is not only great in terms of looks but is also capable of absorbing shocks from falls and bumps.
These are the best Google Pixel Fold cases to buy
When we look into picking cases for smartphones, the additional functionality they add alongside the way they fit onto a device plays a huge role in our decision-making process. Hence, from the options listed above, the following are our favorite picks.
- Rugged Case: The dbrand Grip fits into the world of rugged cases perfectly with its textured frame that allows you to hold onto your phone without any trouble. It also features some of the most tactile buttons we've ever felt on an accessory. And the customizability that's on offer with the host of available skins just makes it an even better option to consider.
- Silicone Case: When it comes to silicone cases, the official Pixel Fold case is the ideal option to consider. Its available color options — Bay (light blue), Porcelain (beige), and Hazel(greenish-black) — will perfectly complement your smartphone, hence maintaining its good looks while keeping it safe from falls.
- Clear Case: The ideal clear case for the Google Pixel Fold is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. The accessory-maker's products are proven in the market, and this is the best option to keep your Pixel safe while allowing its design to shine. Plus, if you ever want a splash of other colors, you can even sticker bomb its polycarbonate back to make the device feel more you!
Google Pixel Fold
The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a big 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and is backed by a 4,821 mAh battery.