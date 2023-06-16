Apple unveiled the much-requested 15-inch MacBook Air during its WWDC 2023 Keynote. The new laptop was revealed alongside other products, such as the upgraded Mac Pro and Mac Studio computers. The new MacBook Air 2023 features the new stylish design from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup, and it comes with a new 15.3-inch display, the powerful Apple M2 chip, up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of SSD storage.
In this post, we collected some of the best cases, sleeves, and covers for the 15-inch MacBook Pro to protect your device from scratches, scuffs, and accidental fall damage. We also included skin to help you further personalize and customize your new laptop, although we'd still recommend using an actual case or sleeve to protect the device from shock damage. You can also visit our cases guide for the 13.6-inch MacBook Air in case you're after the smaller version.
dbrand (15-inch MacBook Air)Editor's Choice
The dbrand skin protects the MacBook Air from scratches and scuffs. dbrand offers more than a dozen of different styles on its website, enabling users to customize and personalize their devices while protecting them from general wear and tear.
tomtoc sleeve (15-inch MacBook Air)High-quality sleeve
The tomtoc sleeve is made of high-quality materials, and provides 360-degree protection for the larger MacBook laptops, such as 15 and 16-inch devices. It's available in many different color options, and it offers military-grade protection against drops and more.
Inateck case (15-inch MacBook Air)Editor's Choice
The Inateck case comes with an additional accessory bag that can store a charger and adapters. The case is water-resistant and features a soft material that provides a great cushion for the laptop, protecting it against wear and tear, as well as shock damage.
Bellroy Lite (15-inch MacBook Air)Premium Pick
The Bellroy Lite laptop sleeve supports up to 16-inch laptops. It's a lightweight, flexible, and premium sleeve available in three stylish designs. It's made of premium materials, has a water-resistant zipper, and features 360-degree protection.
Native Union Stow Lite (15-inch MacBook Air)Premium Sleeve
The Native Union Stow Lite sleeve provides full protection, and it's available in different sizes and designs. It offers a great minimalist design and premium finish, and it comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind. It's great for everyday commuters, and those looking for premium protection and elegant looks.
MOSISO sleeve (15-inch MacBook Air)Colorful protection
The MOSISO sleeve supports up to 16-inch laptops, and it has neoprene foam padding protecting the device from scratches and fall damage. It comes with an additional storage pouch, and the case is available in more than two dozen different and stylish colors.
SanMuFly case (15-inch MacBook Air)Crystal Clear
If you love the professional and clean design of your MacBook, you might want to consider grabbing this crystal clear hard shell case. It provides excellent all-around protection, and the two-piece design is an excellent case that protects your laptop from general wear and tear.
SanMuFly Stylish (15-inch MacBook Air)Stylish Protection
If you're looking for a marble-like design with elegant and stylish looks, SanMuFly's got you covered. They offer a wide variety of different designs and packages, and each case comes with a keyboard cover, webcam cover stickers, a polishing cloth, dust plugs, top/bottom covers, and a screen protector.
B BELK case (15-inch MacBook Air)Best Value
The B BELK case is thin, slim, and transparent. It's available in seven colors, and it's durable. It's easy to install, and it's excellent for those looking for something that doesn't add much bulk to the laptop. It comes with a case, a keyboard cover, and a screen protector.
DONGKE case (15-inch MacBook Air)Lightweight & Slim
The DONGKE case is avaialble in seven colors, and it fits the 15.3-inch MacBook Air 2023 perfectly. It's lightweight, slim, and adds no additional bulk to the machine. The hard plastic case is perfect for everyday commuters who are looking for a case that can protect against scuffs and general wear and tear.
Comfyable Slim (15-inch MacBook Air)Affordable Leather
The Comfyable Slim case is made of leather, and it's an excellent inexpensive alternative to other leather cases shown on this list. It's slim, stylish, and soft inside. It offers excellent overall protection, and it's available in multiple sizes and different stylish designs.
Batianda case (15-inch MacBook Air)Clear Protection
The Batianda case is another crystal clear case that offers an elegant and clean look for your Mac. It's made of high-quality plastic, and it offers excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and general wear and tear. It has precise cutouts, and comes with a keyboard cover.
Our Recommendation
Whether you're after the most customizable case or skin for your new laptop, we've got you covered. If you want to personalize your device and bring some color into your workstation, we recommend the dbrand skin, and the MOSISO sleeve, as they offer excellent protection and plenty of colorful combinations. If you're after a different type of look, the SanMuFly Stylish case might be the one for you, offering a beautiful marble finish and plenty of additional accessories to keep your MacBook in perfect shape and condition.
If you're after a premium, high-quality, and soft sleeve that offers excellent 360-degree protection and minimalist designs, you might be interested in the tomtoc, Inateck, Bellroy Lite, and Native Union products. They offer excellent protection and are some of the highest-rated, and some of our favorite products.
