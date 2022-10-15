Here are some of the best rugged, clear, transparent, lightweight, slim, and colorful cases for the new Apple Watch Ultra.

The new Apple Watch Ultra is the latest high-end smartwatch in Apple’s lineup, costing $799. It’s ideal for those living an active lifestyle and primarily aimed at those practicing extreme sports, such as divers, runners, and more. It’s also the first Apple Watch to be able to survive for three days on a single charge, although, that will largely depend on your individual use case. The new Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best new smartwatches in 2022 that money can buy.

The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a wide variety of new bands, and we already have an excellent collection of the best bands available for the smartwatch. In this article, we collected some of the best rugged, light, clear, and colorful cases for the watch.

Best cases for Apple Watch Ultra

Spigen Thin Fit 360 (Apple Watch Ultra) The Spigen Thin Fit 360 case is compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra, and it's made from PC and glass for even more durability. It has a built-in 9H tempered glass screen protector and precise cutouts for the speaker, Digital Crown, and buttons. It's excellent if you want to level up your protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor (Apple Watch Ultra) The Spigen Rugged Armor case is excellent for those looking for a rugged design, and even more shock resistance. It has raised bezels and an additional shock absorbent layer to protect the watch from scratches and bumps. It has precise cutouts, and it supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Apple Watch Ultra) The Spigen Thin Fit case fits perfectly on the Apple Watch Ultra, and it provides excellent overall protection. It has a lightweight layer of protection with raised bezels and features precision-made cutouts for the Digital Crown, ports, and buttons. View at Amazon

TAURI 2-pack (Apple Watch Ultra) If you're looking for a bargain and an additional replacement for the bad days, then the TAURI case offers just that, in a 2-pack package. The case features a 9H tempered glass screen protector, and it's made of a durable matte hard PC bumper to protect the watch from accidental damage. View at Amazon

Smiling 2-pack (Apple Watch Ultra) The Smiling 2-pack case offers excellent all-around protection for your Watch Ultra, and it has raised edges, precise cutouts, and a lightweight design. It's excellent if you want some additional protection, and want to change the look of your premium smartwatch. View at Amazon

Surundo Clear 2-pack (Apple Watch Ultra) If you love the looks of the Apple Watch Ultra, and not looking to change the design too drastically, but still want some protection, then the Surundo cases are what you're after. The transparent 2-pack case offers excellent protection, and I prevent scratches and scuffs on the already durable display. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

Picking up a case for the Apple Watch Ultra isn’t entirely necessary since it’s made of titanium and has raised edges by default to protect the display from scratches, scuffs, and cracks. There are many videos out there that show the Watch Ultra being the most durable smartwatch to date; however, we still recommend the use of cases, as it helps maintain the re-sale value higher for longer, and of course, it helps keep the device in pristine condition that looks good.

That being said, if you’re looking for the most protection possible, the Spigen Thin Fit 360, Spigen Rugged Armor, and TAURI cases are the best. They all come with built-in screen protectors, and protect the smartwatch from scratches and scuffs. If you want to keep the device in its original condition, these are our go-to options.

If you’re looking to alter the design slightly and protect the watch from minor scratches, then the Spigen Thin Fit, Smiling, and Surundo cases are some of the best options today. The Surundo case is also perfect for those who want additional protection, and want to show off the beautiful Titanium finish of the Watch Ultra.