The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. The new Ultra 2 looks the same as its predecessor, but there are a few noteworthy upgrades in the next generation. First and foremost, the display is much brighter, and it can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new Apple S9 chip that’s more powerful and efficient, and tracking should also be more precise thanks to the new UWB2 chip.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2’s chassis is made of titanium. While it’s durable enough for daily abuse, we recommend you buy a case for it, especially if you want to retain its excellent condition and resale value for longer. We collected the best rugged, colorful, clear, transparent, and premium cases you can buy right now, helping you protect the screen from scratches, and the sides from scuffs and dents.
amBand (Apple Watch Ultra)Rugged Case & Band
The amBand is an all-in-one, offering a protective shell case and a rugged band. It's made from premium TPU with a metal patch, offering a comfortable and durable experience. It has a clicky button and precise cutouts, and it's fully adjustable and suitable for the Apple Watch Series.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Apple Watch Ultra)Rugged Armor$23 $45 Save $22
The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case fits the Watch Ultra perfectly. It comes with a rugged and scratch-resistant case and an adjustable wristband with a metal clasp. It's available in four color options, and it's excellent for those who want to enhance the protection of their premium smartwatch.
Spigen Thin Fit 360 (Apple Watch Ultra)Editor's Choice
The Spigen Thin Fit 360 case is compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra, and it's made from PC and glass for even more durability. It has a built-in 9H tempered glass screen protector and precise cutouts for the speaker, Digital Crown, and buttons. It's excellent if you want to level up your protection.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch Ultra)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is one of the best rugged protective cases for the Apple Watch Ultra. It's sturdy, and it even comes bundled with two tempered glass screen protectors. The case even comes with an adjustable band, and it's perfect for everyday use.
Caseology Vault (Apple Watch Ultra)Modern & Stylish
Caseology has been a household name when it comes to smartphone cases, and the company also made a minimalist case for the Apple Watch. It's rugged, modern, and tough. It has a sandstone texture for a sleek feel and provides excellent protection for the entire smartwatch.
CASETiFY Impact Metal (Apple Watch S8)Premium Pick
The CASETiFY Impact cases feature a raised bezel, a precision design, a stylish look, and premium feel. The brushed aluminium bezel offers additional protection against scratches, cracks, and scuffs, and it greatly improves the aesthetics of the Apple Watch, making it feel and look more rigid and durable.
CASETiFY Impact Plastic (Apple Watch S8)Editor's Choice
The CASETiFY Impact cases feature a raised bezel, a precision design, a stylish look, and premium feel. The plastic case offers excellent protection from scratches, and scuffs. It adds more character to your smartwatch, and it makes it look more rugged and durable.
i-Blason Armorbox (Apple Watch Ultra)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
The i-Blason Armorbox comes with a rugged case that protects the watch from scratches and scuffs. It also comes with a separate strap for easy installation that can be used independently. It has elevated bezels and a precise design for a comfortable and secure fit.
Pitaka (Apple Watch Ultra)Premium & Lightweight
The Pitaka case supports most Apple Watch Series smartwatches, and it has raised edges that protect the screen, and a precise fit in a slim form factor. It's made of 600D aramid fiber that's lightweight, scratch-resistant, and durable.
Elkson Bumper (Apple Watch Ultra)All-around Protection
The elkson bumper case features a shockproof design, and it's been drop tested from 8ft. It has precise cutouts, a minimalist design that comes in five color options, and a scratch-resistant material that promises long-lasting durability.
Spigen Tough Armor (Apple Watch Ultra)Tough Armor
The Tough Armor series features a tempered glass screen protector and a rugged case with raised edges for additional security. It has precise cutouts and an elegant design, and it's an excellent choice if you're after a sporty look.
RHINOSHIELD Bumper (Apple Watch Ultra)360-degree Protection
The RHINOSHIELD Bumper case features a lightweight and slim design. It's only 1.9mm thin and weighs only 4g. It provides 1.2m drop protection, and the raised bezels prevent objects from hitting the display, preventing scratches and scuffs. It comes in several color options to suit your style.
Spigen Thin Fit (Apple Watch Ultra)Slim Protection
The Spigen Thin Fit case fits perfectly on the Apple Watch Ultra, and it provides excellent overall protection. It has a lightweight layer of protection with raised bezels and features precision-made cutouts for the Digital Crown, ports, and buttons.
Spigen Rugged Armor (Apple Watch Ultra)Durable
The Spigen Rugged Armor case is excellent for those looking for a rugged design, and even more shock resistance. It has raised bezels and an additional shock absorbent layer to protect the watch from scratches and bumps. It has precise cutouts, and it supports wireless charging.
Ringke Air Sports (Apple Watch Ultra)Thin & Light
The Ringke Air Sports case features a lightweight and slim design. It's stylish and provides excellent protection against scratches, impacts, and scuffs. It's easy to install, and it has precise cutouts for the crown, buttons, and other ports.
Ringke Slim (Apple Watch Ultra)Slim Protection
The Ringke Slim case is slim and lightweight, and it fits the Watch Ultra perfectly. It's comfortable, minimalistic, and doesn't add much bulk to the watch. It has a quick snap-on installation method and doesn't require any adhesive or tools. It's perfect against scratches and impacts.
elago Duo (Apple Watch Ultra)Duo Protection
The elago Duo case features excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and even shock damage. It has precise cutouts, and it's easy to install, thanks to its shell design. It can easily snap on or off, and it's available in two unique colors.
JETech Case (Apple Watch)Best Value
The JETech case supports all 40, 41m, 44m, and 45mm Apple smartwatches. The pack includes two cases made of PC and 9H and tempered glass screen protectors, providing an even great security and protection against accidental damage. The cases are also available in four colors, and provide great general protection against wear and tear.
Smiling 2-pack (Apple Watch Ultra)Multipack
The Smiling 2-pack case offers excellent all-around protection for your Watch Ultra, and it has raised edges, precise cutouts, and a lightweight design. It's excellent if you want some additional protection, and want to change the look of your premium smartwatch.
Surundo Clear 2-pack (Apple Watch Ultra)Multipack
If you love the looks of the Apple Watch Ultra, and not looking to change the design too drastically, but still want some protection, then the Surundo cases are what you're after. The transparent 4-pack case offers excellent protection, and I prevent scratches and scuffs on the already durable display.
Misxi 2-Pack (Apple Watch Ultra)Multipack$9 $11 Save $2
The Misxi multipack is an elegant and minimalist budget case. It comes with a transparent case and a screen protector to cover the entirety of the Watch Ultra. It's available in several color options, and it provides great overall protection at a reasonable price.
NewWays 2-Pack (Apple Watch Ultra)Multipack
The NewWays 2-pack, as the name suggests, comes with a protective rhinestone design and a tempered glass screen protector. It has a quick snap-on/off design, and it's available in several other styles. It also comes with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
Goton 2-pack (Apple Watch Ultra)Multipack
The Goton case comes with not one, but two screen protectors and Apple Watch cases. It's excellent for those wanting additional cases for various situations, and it provides excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and other impact damage.
TAURI 2-pack (Apple Watch)Multipack
The TAURI multipack case comes in five sizes and ten different colors. It's compatible with most Apple Watches, and comes with an additional case. It provides protection for the entire smartwatch, and although it's budget-friendly, it feels great on the wrist.
Which case should you buy?
If you’re upgrading from the Apple Watch Ultra (1st Generation), you’ll see that the Ultra 2 (2nd Generation) has the same dimensions, fit, and size. All your existing cases, straps, bracelets, and bands will work with the second generation, making switching to the new smartwatch easy.
While we’ve included some of our favorite products and brands, it’s worth mentioning that picking isn’t easy, so we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of our favorite cases. If you want something very light and durable, the Spigen Thin Fit 360 will do an excellent job, while the SUPCASE UBP will offer ultimate protection with an included band and screen protector.
The CASETiFY Impact Metal case is easy to snap on and off, and makes the watch feel even more premium with very little added bulk. The plastic model is a great alternative on a smaller budget. The RHINOSHIELD Bumper, and Rinke Air Sports cases will offer 360-degree protection all around with great haptic feedback from the buttons. We also added a few multipacks that could make life easier, enabling you to quickly swap cases based on the occasion.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new Apple S9 chip, and comes with improved tracking. It's rugged, powerful, and it can last for up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It has the brightest display on any smartwatch, and it provides advanced metrics and views for you to track workouts.