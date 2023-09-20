The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. The new Ultra 2 looks the same as its predecessor, but there are a few noteworthy upgrades in the next generation. First and foremost, the display is much brighter, and it can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new Apple S9 chip that’s more powerful and efficient, and tracking should also be more precise thanks to the new UWB2 chip.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2’s chassis is made of titanium. While it’s durable enough for daily abuse, we recommend you buy a case for it, especially if you want to retain its excellent condition and resale value for longer. We collected the best rugged, colorful, clear, transparent, and premium cases you can buy right now, helping you protect the screen from scratches, and the sides from scuffs and dents.

