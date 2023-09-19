The Apple Watch Series 9 has much in common with the previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 8. The new smartwatch not only looks practically identical as its predecessor, but it can also fit the same cases and bands, making it easy and convenient for you to upgrade, knowing that your existing straps, bands, bracelets, screen protectors, and cases will fit perfectly on the new smartwatch.
Here, we collected some of the best cases that’ll fit the Apple Watch Series 9, and included many of our favorite cases from the Series 8 – which will fit the new smartwatch perfectly due to the same dimensions. We included our favorite products and brands, including those from i-Blason, SUPCASE, CASETiFY, OtterBox, and Spigen.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch S8)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The new UBP case from SUPCASE offers all the watch features in a rugged body. The bumper case provides rugged protection, and includes a scratch-resistant and fully adjustable watch band. The case has a snap-on design that can absorb shock, and the raised bezels can protect the display from scratches and damage. The case comes in more than 8 colors.
-
OtterBox All Day Case (Apple Watch S8)For Everyday Use$20 $25 Save $5
Otterbox is well-known for its high-quality, rugged cases, and the new bumper case provides excellent protection. It's precisely fitted, and has antimicrobial technology to protect the exterior case against common bacteria. The case is available in two sizes and four colors and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Apple Watch S8)Rugged & Premium$22 $24 Save $2
The Spigen Rugged Armor case provides excellent protection all around the entire smartwatch. It has a scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing material that provides a slim design, an adjustable band, and a metal clasp. The case has raised edges to provide even more protection for the display, and there are precise cutouts for the buttons and digital crown.
-
CASETiFY Monolink Band (Apple Watch S8)Premium Pick
The CASETiFY Monolink Band comes in various sizes and is compatible with all Apple smartwatches. It's made from stainless steel and available in four colors that compliment the beautiful craftsmanship of the Apple Watch Series. It's durable, stylish, and elegant.
-
Spigen Thin Fit (Apple Watch S8)Thin Case$15 $18 Save $3
The Thin Fit case is one of the best-known models from the case maker. It offers a slim, lightweight, and thin design, and it has raised bezels to protect the screen, and precise cutouts to offer a seamless fit and design. It's a great all-rounder if you want something unnoticeable on your wrist.
-
i-Blason Cosmo Luxe (Apple Watch S8)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason$14 $30 Save $16
The i-Blason Cosmo Luxe might be a case, but it also comes with a unique band that matches the beautiful design of the Apple Watch. It's made of a soft flexible silicone strap, and the case protects the watch from scratches, drops, and falls. It's available in several color options for more customization.
-
CASETiFY Impact Metal (Apple Watch S8)Premium Pick
The CASETiFY Impact cases feature a raised bezel, a precision design, a stylish look, and premium feel. The brushed aluminium bezel offers additional protection against scratches, cracks, and scuffs, and it greatly improves the aesthetics of the Apple Watch, making it feel and look more rigid and durable.
-
CASETiFY Impact Plastic (Apple Watch S8)Editor's Choice
The CASETiFY Impact cases feature a raised bezel, a precision design, a stylish look, and premium feel. The plastic case offers excellent protection from scratches, and scuffs. It adds more character to your smartwatch, and it makes it look more rugged and durable.
-
Spigen Liquid Air Pro (Apple Watch S8)Thin & Light$18 $35 Save $17
The Spigen Liquid Air Pro case comes with soft liquid silicone for a long-lasting comfort. The case has a customizable fit with an adjustable band and a beautiful two-color color scheme to offer more personalization. It's an affordable case, and it provides excellent protection.
-
RhinoShield Bumper Case (Apple Watch S8)360-degree Protection
The RhinoShield Bumper case comes in more than 7 color options. The bumper case has an impact-resistant polymer with drop protection of up to 1.2m (4ft). It has a slim profile, and it weighs just 4 grams. It has elevated edges to protect the screen from scratches.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor (Apple Watch S8)Rugged Protection$15 $30 Save $15
The Rugged Armor case is a slight step down from the Pro model. It still features a raised bezel that protects the display from scratches, and it has precise cutouts for the buttons. The case is available in five colors.
-
Misxi 2 Pack (Apple Watch S8)Multipack$10 $11 Save $1
The Misxi 2-pack case provides excellent protection without adding much bulk to the Apple Watch Series 9, 8 and 7. It comes in various colors and is compatible with most Apple smartwatches in different sizes. This is a great alternative if you're looking for a budget option.
-
i-Blason Armorbox (Apple Watch)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
The i-Blason Armorbox fits all 44, 45, and 49mm Apple Watches, and it's available in five colors. It's made of strong and flexible TPU and carbon fiber, making the watch feel comfortable and elegant on your wrist. It has precise cutouts, and includes a screen protector for additional protection.
-
Smiling 2 pack (Apple Watch S8)Multipack
The Smiling 2-pack case is compatible with the Watch Series 7-9 45mm smartwatches. It's a hard PC case with a built-in screen protector and a slim design. It comes in matt black and transparent colors and is one of the cheaper options on this list.
-
amBand (Apple Watch Ultra)Rugged Case & Band
The amBand is an all-in-one, offering a protective shell case and a rugged band. It's made from premium TPU with a metal patch, offering a comfortable and durable experience. It has a clicky button and precise cutouts, and it's fully adjustable and suitable for the Apple Watch Series.
-
amBand case (Apple Watch Ultra)Compatible with most Apple Watches
The amBand case is waterproof and has raised edges that protect the screen from scratches and scuffs. It provides excellent all-around protection for the Apple Watch Series and has a lightweight and slim design. It comes in four colors, and it's a great budget option.
-
JETech Case (Apple Watch)Best Value
The JETech case supports all 40, 41m, 44m, and 45mm Apple smartwatches. The pack includes two cases made of PC and 9H and tempered glass screen protectors, providing an even great security and protection against accidental damage. The cases are also available in four colors, and provide great general protection against wear and tear.
-
Ringke Slim (Apple Watch)Slim & Light
The Ringke Slim case supports Apple Watch 8 and 7 smartwatches, and they're lightweight, and slim, providing a seamless and unique design. The pack includes two cases of your selection, and they can be easily installed or uninstalled with a simple press.
-
Ringke Bezel Styling (Apple Watch)Stylish Bezel
The Ringke Bezel Stylish is stylish, elegant, and provides a clean and modern look for your Apple Watch. It's available in six colors, and it provides a high-quality stainless steel bezel that protects your screen from scratches and scuffs.
-
Spigen Liquid Crystal (Apple Watch S8)Transparent Case
If you're looking for a thin, light, and transparent case that sits seamlessly on your wrist, then the Liquid Crystal case is worth considering. It has a scratch-resistant material with precise cutouts, and it lets you showcase the beauty of your new Apple Watch Series 8.
-
UAG Case (Apple Watch)Frosted Ice
The UAG case is compatible with the Apple Watch 41mm and 45mm smartwatches. It's available in five colors, and the case itself is made of PC material. It's lightweight, easy to install, and it protects the screen from drops and scratches. It's military-grade certified, and it provides a clean and modern look.
-
elkson rugged (Apple Watch)Durable & Slim
The elkson rugged case comes in various sizes and colors. It's an excellent budget case, providing sturdy looks and a comfortable feel, as well as enhanced protection for your smartwatch. It has a shockproof design and elevated edges that protect all sides, and the display.
-
TAURI Bands (Apple Watch)Budget Alternative
The TAURI band is compatible with the Apple Watch Series and comes with a rugged design with a breathable, skin-friendly material. The band also comes with a case, providing additional protection for the smartwatch, including raised bezels.
-
Ringke Air Sports (Apple Watch)Slim & Stylish
The Ringke Air Sports is a lightweight, form-fitted case. It provides sporty looks for your Apple Watch, and it comes in five colors. It supports wireless charging, and it's ideal for those looking for a slim, and flexible case without the added bulk.
Which case should you buy?
Whether you’re looking for a small, stylish, thin, light, or a rugged case, we’ve got you covered. We listed some of the best cases from our favorite case makers, including Spigen, OtterBox, Ringke, SUPCASE, i-Blason, CASETiFY, and many more. We also included some cheaper cases, in case you’re on a budget, to help you save money and retain the shape and value of your new smartwatch.
If you’re always on the move, we recommend choosing a stylish and slim case, such as Spigen, CASETiFY, i-Blason, and Ringke. The rugged cases are excellent if you often find yourself hiking, or out in the wilderness. There are also some transparent cases and some that only cover the top and sides of the smartwatch, protecting the display from scratches, and preventing scuffs and dents on the sides.
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino giant. It offers a whole day of battery life, a faster processor, and fresh ways to use the smartwatch with gestures.