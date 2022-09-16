We collected some of the best and most durable and rugged cases for the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch that we could find on Amazon.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch was unveiled at the Apple Far Out Event on September 7. The new smartwatch is powered by the Apple S8 chip, and it’s available in 41mm and 45mm models. There are Aluminium and Stainless Steel variants. The watch has additional functionalities, such as a body temperature sensor, and other advanced features to help measure fitness and health metrics. At the Apple Event, the company also unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, and the brand new iPhone 14 series.

While the new Apple Watch S8 has a “Crack Resistant” display with a more durable chassis, it’s important to keep your smartwatch in a nice shape and condition. In this article, we collected some of the best and most durable and rugged cases we could find on Amazon.

Best cases for Apple Watch Series 8

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The new UBP case from SUPCASE offers all the watch features in a rugged body. The bumper case provides rugged protection, and includes a scratch-resistant and fully adjustable watch band. The case has a snap-on design that can absorb shock, and the raised bezels can protect the display from scratches and damage. The case is comes in more than 8 colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Rugged Armor case provides excellent protection all around the entire smartwatch. It has a scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing material that provides a slim design, an adjustable band, and a metal clasp. The case has raised edges to provide even more protection for the display, and there are precise cutouts for the buttons and digital crown. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor (Apple Watch S8) The Rugged Armor case is a slight step down from the Pro model. It still features a raised bezel that protects the display from scratches, and it has precise cutouts for the buttons. The case is available in five colors. View at Amazon

TAURI Hard Case (Apple Watch S8) The TAURI Hard case comes with two identical cases and are available in three colors. The slim bumper case around the smartwatch prevents scratches and cracks. The case has a precise fit, and the thin tempered glass offers excellent all-around protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Apple Watch S8) The Thin Fit case is one of the best-known models from the case maker. It offers a slim, lightweight, and thin design, and it has raised bezels to protect the screen, and precise cutouts to offer a seamless fit and design. It's a great all-rounder if you want something unnoticeable on your wrist. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Pro (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Liquid Air Pro case comes with soft liquid silicone for a long-lasting comfort. The case has a customizable fit with an adjustable band and a beautiful two-color color scheme to offer more personalization. It's an affordable case, and it provides excellent protection. View at Amazon

RhinoShield Bumper Case (Apple Watch S8) The RhinoShield Bumper case comes in more than 7 color options. The bumper case has an impact-resistant polymer with drop protection of up to 1.2m (4ft). It has a slim profile, and it weighs just 4 grams. It has elevated edges to protect the screen from scratches. View at Amazon

OtterBox All Day Case (Apple Watch S8) Otterbox is well-known for its high-quality, rugged cases, and the new bumper case provides excellent protection. It's precisely fitted, and has antimicrobial technology to protect the exterior case against common bacteria. The case is available in two sizes and four colors and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal (Apple Watch S8) If you're looking for a thin, light, and transparent case that sits seamlessly on your wrist, then the Liquid Crystal case is worth considering. It has a scratch-resistant material with precise cutouts, and it lets you showcase the beauty of your new Apple Watch Series 8. View at Amazon

Which case should you buy?

We always recommend using cases on your smartwatches, especially if you spend large amounts on the latest technology. If you want to keep your Apple Watch Series 8 in good condition, or perhaps you want to keep the value high for resale purposes, we strongly encourage you to invest in a good case that protects the device from scratches, bumps, dents, and even fall damage.

We recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, and the Otterbox All Day cases if you want the best protection. These cases offer rugged looks and feel, and they’ll almost certainly prevent scratches from ever occurring on display. These cases are excellent for commuting, hiking, and traveling.

The Spigen Rugger Armor, Spigen Liquid Air, and RhinoShield Bumper case are also excellent choices if you need slightly less protection in a slimmer form factor. These offer similar protection to the rugged smartwatches. However, if you’re looking for something even thinner and lighter, then you might want to take a closer look at the Tauri Hard Case, the Spigen Thin Fit, or the transparent Spigen Liquid Crystal cases. These are all very lightweight and don’t make the smartwatch too bulky, but it comes at the cost of slightly less protection, compared to the other offerings on this list.