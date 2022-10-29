Here are some of the best cases for the Apple Watch SE 2, including some from our favorite brands, such as SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, and more.

The new Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a few new features, new colors, and it’s powered by the new Apple S8 chipset. The watch is a slight upgrade compared to its predecessor, and it still comes with the same large bezels, the same 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch OLED displays, and the same overall design. Compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, the Watch SE (2nd generation) lacks a lot of functionality, especially the Always-on Display, and new tracking features.

In this article, we collected some of the best cases for the Apple Watch SE 2, including some from our favorite brands such as SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, RhinoShield, and more. We also have an excellent guide showing you the best smartwatches in 2022.

If you’re confused, or unsure whether you should upgrade, you should check out our Apple Watch SE 2 vs Apple Watch SE guide

What cases are compatible with Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation?

The difference between the case dimensions across the current and last generation of Apple smartwatches are minimal. The table below represents the minor differences. It’s worth noting that we have included some cases that are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation – however, we made sure to double-check whether these are compatible.

When purchasing online, make sure that the manufacturer explicitly states that the Apple Watch Series 8, Series 7, or the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen.) is compatible with the second generation of Apple Watch SE.

Model Dimensions Apple Watch Series 8 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm Apple Watch Series 7 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen.) 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm Apple Watch SE (1st Gen.) 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm

Best cases for Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The new UBP case from SUPCASE offers all the watch features in a rugged body. The bumper case provides rugged protection, and includes a scratch-resistant and fully adjustable watch band. The case has a snap-on design that can absorb shock, and the raised bezels can protect the display from scratches and damage. The case is comes in more than 8 colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Luxe (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The i-Blason Cosmo Luxe might be a case, but it also comes with a unique band that matches the beautiful design of the Apple Watch. It's made of a soft flexible silicone strap, and the case protects the watch from scratches, drops, and falls. It's available in several color options for more customization. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor (Apple Watch S8) The Rugged Armor case is a slight step down from the Pro model. It still features a raised bezel that protects the display from scratches, and it has precise cutouts for the buttons. The case is available in five colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Rugged Armor case provides excellent protection all around the entire smartwatch. It has a scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing material that provides a slim design, an adjustable band, and a metal clasp. The case has raised edges to provide even more protection for the display, and there are precise cutouts for the buttons and digital crown. View at Amazon

OtterBox All Day (Apple Watch SE 2) The OtterBox All Day case is available in 13 color options, and it comes with a smooth bumper guard to protect the display and the crown from scratches and scuffs. It has a sleek design, and the various dual-tone color options make it look excellent, and elegant on your wrist. View at Amazon

RHINOSHIELD Bumper Case (Apple Watch SE 2) The RhinoShield Bumper case is available in more than ten color options and features a thin and light profile. The sturdy bumper case provides up to 4 feet of drop protection, and it's made from premium, and flexible materials to protect the smartwatch from scratches, scuffs, and falls. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor (Apple Watch SE 2) The Spigen Tough Armor case is compatible with the Apple Watch SE 2, 44mm series. It has a dual-layered design that can absorb shocks and large impacts, and the raised bezels protect against scratches and scuffs. It's available in two colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal (Apple Watch S8) If you're looking for a thin, light, and transparent case that sits seamlessly on your wrist, then the Liquid Crystal case is worth considering. It has a scratch-resistant material with precise cutouts, and it lets you showcase the beauty of your new Apple Watch Series 8. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Apple Watch SE 2) The Spigen Thin Fit is one of the best and lightest cases that offer a minimal and modern design for your Apple Watch SE 2. The raised bezels offer additional protection for the screen against scratches and cracks, It has precise cutouts and fits seamlessly. View at Amazon

Smiling 2-Pack (Apple Watch SE 2) The Smiling pack includes two cases with a built-in tempered glass screen protector. It's a low-priced, very affordable case, providing excellent overall protection for all sides, including the display. This is worth considering if you're looking for a slim design and the best bang for your buck. View at Amazon

Suoman 2-Pack (Apple Watch SE 2) Suoman is likely not a brand you've heard of, but it's one of the best-rated products for the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch S8, S7, and several older watches. The product includes two PC bumper cases containing a tempered glass screen protector. It's available in several colors, and sizes. View at Amazon

LK 2-pack (Apple Watch SE 2) The LK case also includes two cases with a tempered glass screen protector, and the transparent sides allow you to show off the beauty of your smartwatch, while still retaining its elegant and sleek form factor. It's easy to install, and it provides excellent overall protection. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

If you got to the end of this article, and you haven’t managed to pick a case for your Apple Watch SE 2, then you’ve come to the right place. We often put down our recommendations, helping you decide which one to pick up.

If you’re looking for the best and most rugged case for your smartwatch, then the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Rugged Armor, and Spigen Rugged Armor Pro cases are the ones that offer the most protection at affordable prices. The Spigen Tough Armor case is also an excellent option, especially if you often take hikes, commute and travel a lot.

Suppose you happen to commute a lot, and perhaps require a slimmer, and more elegant solution. In that case, the i-Blason Cosmo Luxe, OtterBox All Day, RhinoShield Bumper Case, Spigen Liquid Crystal, and Thin Fit cases are excellent options. The Liquid Crystal is a transparent case, letting you show off the beautiful design of the Apple Watch, all while still looking elegant and minimalistic on your wrist.

If you’re after the best bang for your buck, then the Smiling, Suoman, and LK 2-pack cases are some of the best out there on the market. These are all highly rated, and while they’re very affordable, they don’t sacrifice on quality and usability. These cases come with an additional tempered glass screen protector, and have two cases in each package, providing you with an extra one, in case one gets damaged or breaks.