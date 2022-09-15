We collected some of the best rugged, clear, stylish, thin, light, and colorful cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that we could on Amazon.

Apple introduced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices at its September fall event. The new smartphones are powered by the new A15 Bionic, and A16 Bionic chipsets. The standard iPhone 14 is now accompanied by a larger, iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with the same hardware and specifications, except the display and the battery – both of which are now larger, matching the same 6.7-inch display size that can be found on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We collected some of the best rugged, transparent, clear, stylish, thin, light, and colorful cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that we could find on Amazon. We included some of our favourite brands, including SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, and many more.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease. View at Best Buy View at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life. View at Best Buy View at Apple

Best iPhone 14 cases

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is one of the flagship covers from the well-known company. The UB Pro is one of the best-selling case, and it offers the ultimate protection for your newly purchased iPhone 14 smartphone. The case has been 20-foot drop tested, and it can survive drops, and falls, and provide excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and dirt.

The protective case comes with a built-in screen protector, preventing scratches and scuffs on display, and you’ll be glad to know that this won’t affect the touch sensitivity at all. There’s also a detachable swiveling belt clip on the back, enabling you to attach items, or hold the device more conveniently. On the back, you’ll also find a kickstand that supports portrait and landscape viewing, ideal for consuming content on-the-go, or in the comfort of your home.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPhone 14)

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices if required. It's available in four colors, Black, Red, Green, and Blue. View at Amazon

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is available in several color options, including a clear/transparent model and blue, pink, black, green, and red colors. The case is made of a hard PC back, and the TPU bumper helps absorb all shock damage to protect the device from scratches and fall damage.

The UB Style features a transparent back cover, enabling you to show off the beauty of the iPhone 14. The case has elevated bezels and precise cutouts for all the ports. The case is also compatible with most screen protectors and wireless chargers. If you’re looking for a simple and basic case that doesn’t add too much thickness to the device, then this is an excellent and inexpensive option that’s worth considering.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style (iPhone 14) Promoted

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is available in several color options, including a clear/transparent model and blue, pink, black, green, and red colors. The case is made of a hard PC back, and the TPU bumper helps absorb all shock damage to protect the device from scratches and fall damage. View at Amazon

The i-Blason Ares case is available in seven colors, including green, purple, red, pink, blue, black, and white. The case provides excellent protection all around the entire device, and it has precise cutouts for the lightning port on the bottom, microphones, camera, and display.

The case also comes with a built-in screen protector, and it has been 20-feet drop tested, and it can protect the device from dirt, scratches, drops, and accidental falls. It’s compatible with iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 devices, and it supports wireless charging. If you want to show off the color of your new phone, then this case might just be the perfect fit for you.

i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14) Promoted

Love showing off the color on your phone? i-Blason Ares combines the best of rugged cases with a transparent back panel that will let you show off the color on your iPhone 14 series device. Be it the new Blue or Purple making a comeback; this case will let you flaunt that color at all times. Its protective bumper is available in seven different colors. View at Amazon

The i-Blason Armorbox is a stylish and rugged bumper case available in six colors, including white, black, green, red, blue, and purple. It provides excellent protection against scratches and falls, and it’s made out of high-quality materials to protect your new purchase.

The Armorbox has a built-in screen protector and even contains a detachable belt clip swivel holster that lets you carry other items in your pocket. The case also has precise cutouts for the lightning port, buttons, camera, and microphones, and the elevated bezels protect the camera and display from scratches and scuffs.

i-Blason Armorbox (iPhone 14) Promoted

The i-Blason Armorbox is a stylish and rugged bumper case available in six colors, including white, black, green, red, blue, and purple. It provides excellent protection against scratches and falls, and it’s made out of high-quality materials to protect your new purchase. View at Amazon

Other fantastic protective cases

i-Blason Cosmo Series (iPhone 14) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your iPhone 14 from drops. The case also comes in three colors. View at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case (iPhone 14) The Impact case is available for the entire iPhone 14 series. It's been 8.2-foot drop tested, and it comes with a MIL-STD-810G certificate to protect against fall damage and scratches. It's available in four colors, and it has raised bezels to protect the screen and camera from accidental damage. View at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact (iPhone 14)

Like most other CASETiFY Impact cases, these come with the same 4x MIL-STD-810GB certificate, and the new EcoShock protection technology to provide advanced protection against falls and scratches. The case is available in more than 30 different styles and colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Infinity (iPhone 14) Promoted

i-Blason Infinity brings back the heavy-duty cases into our guide, offering several elements that come together to protect your phone and make it more useful in specific scenarios. The OEM includes a screen protector and holster attachment when you purchase the accessory. View at Amazon

UAG Metropolis (iPhone 14) UAG Metropolis LT is one of our favorite cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus because of the way it combines a sleek design while continuing to offer elements that will protect a smartphone from falls and bumps. It's even compatible with MagSafe charging. Yes, the military rating only promises 16 feet of drop protection, but that's a reasonable trade-off for the design, in our opinion. View at Amazon

totallee Thin (iPhone 14) The new totallee Thin case offers minimal looks, and a thin and light design that's precisely crafted to seamlessly fit the new iPhone 14 series. The case provides excellent protection against scuffs, scratches, and falls, and the company even provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're unsatisfied. View at Amazon

UAG Monarch Pro (iPhone 14) The Monarch Pro — UAG's most rugged case — features a lightweight construction and offers MagSafe functionality despite its bulky design. The case has some unique design elements on the corners, too, if you're looking for something different. Monarch Pro is a rugged case that comes with MagSafe compatibility. View at Amazon

UAG Monarch (iPhone 14) As a step below the Monarch Pro, the standard UAG Monarch for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus features raised elements all around. There's a raised bezel in the front, while the back has a raised pattern. Like other UAG cases, it also features five layers that combine to add drop resistance to your device. The accessory even has a military-grade certification for its 20 feet drop protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor (iPhone 14) Spigen Rugged Armor should be on your iPhone 14 series device if you want good protection without much compromise on style. It features carbon fiber-like elements that bring extra flair, while ridges along the edges add to its handling. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor (iPhone 14) Spigen Tough Armor (also compatible with MagSafe) features three distinct materials, which comprise its core components and are the reason behind the protection on offer. It has a foam inlay that helps absorb shocks, while a plastic frame on the outside provides rigidity to the silicone sleeve and a kickstand. View at Amazon

Best iPhone 14 Plus cases

The UB Pro case is a flagship product that includes many features at an affordable price tag. It has a built-in screen protector, a kickstand that supports portrait and landscape modes, and even a detachable swiveling belt clip for hands-free, pocket-free carrying. The case has been 20-foot drop tested, and it protects excellent protection all around the entire device.

There are elevated bezels on the screen and the back, for the camera, and there are precise cutouts for all the ports. If you’re looking for a great all-rounder that meets ruggedness, is available in five colors, and offers everything in a single package, then this is the one you should consider for your new iPhone 14 Plus.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPhone 14)

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices if required. It's available in four colors, Black, Red, Green, and Blue.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag Case is fully compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers, and the transparent back enables you to show off the color of your iPhone 14 Plus. The case is available in clear and black colors, and it has elevated bezels to keep the screen and the rear camera layout nice and scratch-free.

The case has precise cutouts, and supports wireless charging. It’s thin and light and excellent for those wanting to use official MagSafe accessories. If you’re looking for an affordable case that nails the basics, this is an excellent choice.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag Case (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

The Unicorn Beetle Mag Safe is made of high-quality materials and has a short absorbent TPU bumper to provide additional protection against falls and scratches. The case has elevated bezels to protect the screen and camera sensors from damage and is available in two colors. View at Amazon

The i-Blason Ares case is available in blue, black, dark black, red, and purple colors. It’s a stylish transparent bumper case made of flexible TPU and polycarbonate materials to protect the device against dust, dirt, drops, and accidental falls. The case has also been 20-foot drop tested to ensure it can survive a punch, and it’s an excellent case if you’re looking for a clear design and a slim fit.

The Ares case has precise cutouts and even comes bundled with a built-in screen protector, which means you get everything in one single package. We recommend this case to those who want a slim, stylish, and rugged for everyday use.

i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14)

The Armorbox case offers ultimate protection against scratches, scuffs, and fall damage with its rugged design, and it’s built to last. The case is made out of flexible TPU and polycarbonate materials to provide full coverage and MIL-STD 810G military-grade protection. The case has a built-in screen protector, with elevated edges to protect the screen and camera from damage.

There are precise cutouts, and the case even includes a built-in kickstand, which can double as a ring holder for easier use. The case comes in six colors, and the rugged design never looked so stylish. We recommend this case for those who often wander out in the wilderness and those who need extra protection.

i-Blason Armorbox (iPhone 14 Plus Promoted

The Armorbox case offers ultimate protection against scratches, scuffs, and fall damage with its rugged design, and it’s built to last. The case is made out of flexible TPU and polycarbonate materials to provide full coverage and MIL-STD 810G military-grade protection. The case has a built-in screen protector, with elevated edges to protect the screen and camera from damage. View at Amazon

Other fantastic protective cases