We collected the best rugged, slim, clear, lightweight, and colorful cases we could find on Amazon to protect your Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation was unveiled at the Apple Far Out event, earlier in September. The new AirPods Pro feature the same external design as the last generation. Still, they have entirely new audio drivers, much-improved noise cancellation and transparency features, and other more advanced features to find them more easily.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, and it took Apple nearly two years to update them. This post will show you some of the best cases you can pick up for your new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds to protect it from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage.

We always recommend using cases, which is especially useful if you’re always on the move, or you’re a very active person who requires additional protection. Replacing cases and earbuds can be costly, whereas a case costing $10-20 could avoid most problems. It’s a worthy investment.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now also comes equipped with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. View at Best Buy View at Apple View at Amazon

Best cases for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (AirPods Pro 2) Promoted

The new UBP case from SUPCASE is compatible with both the first and second generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. It has a solid hard-shell TPU and PC material to provide excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and drops. It has a 2-piece design, and it also includes a carabiner. It has precise cutouts, and it also supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series (AirPods Pro 2) Promoted

The new i-Blason Cosmo Series case supports the latest generation AirPods Pro earbuds and the last generation. It supports wireless charging, and LED light. The case also comes with a wrist strap, adding an extra layer of security against loss or theft, and it's made of impact-resistant TPU that provides excellent overall protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor (AirPods Pro 2) The Spigen Rugged Armor case is one of the most rugged cases on this list, making it excellent for those living an active lifestyle. The case is covered with a fingerprint-free matte-black finish, and it sports a dual-layer design to protect additional protection against drops and scratches. It also comes with an included carabiner, and has a cutout for the keychain holes. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (AirPods Pro 2) The Ultra Hybrid case provides the additional protection you need on an everyday basis with the simple, and clear case design to let you show off the AirPods Pro 2. It has precise cutouts, and it includes a carabiner for everyday carry. The case supports wireless charging and LED and doesn't yellow over time. View at Amazon

ESR Cyber Armor Tough (AirPods Pro 2) The case supports the first and second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds and is compatible with MagSafe chargers. The case is available in black and navy blue colors, and features excellent shock-absorbing polymer layers to protect the earbuds from drops and scratches. The LED always remains visible, and it has precise cutouts for more comfort. View at Amazon

elago Silicone (AirPods Pro 2) The elago silicone case is available in seven colors and offers excellent protection against scratches and drops. It's been specifically designed to fit the new AirPods Pro 2nd generation earbuds and made out of a premium silicone material. It's thin, light, and supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

Valkit Clear Case (AirPods Pro 2) The Valkit Clear case is a great budget option if you want to show off your new wireless earbuds. It's specifically designed for the 2nd generation, and it's made of high-quality premium TPU material, providing excellent protection against fall damage and scratches. The case is available in six colors and comes with a storage bag. View at Amazon

BRG Silicone Case (AirPods Pro 2) The BRG silicone case comes in 15 colors, offering plenty of options to customize and personalize your new wireless earbuds. The case is made of premium soft silicone, protecting the earbuds from bumps, drops, and scratches. It's a slim case, and it fits perfectly. The case also supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

Spigen Urban Fit (AirPods Pro 2) The Spigen Urban Fit case offers a minimal and simple look. It has a premium fabric, PC lining, and an open and raise feature for easier access. It comes with a carabiner, supporting the cutout on the side for lanyards, and the LED. It supports wireless charging, and it keeps the earbuds scratch-free. View at Amazon

Which case should you buy?

If you’re looking for something light and transparent that just works, the Valkit Clear case and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid are fantastic options. They offer a slim fit, and let you see the LED lights when wirelessly charging the earbuds. The Spigen case also comes with its own carabiner, making it excellent for attaching the earbuds to bags, and belts.

If you’re looking for something that offers even more durability, then the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Rugged Armor, and ESR Cyber Armor Tough cases are your best bets. All of these offer excellent all-around protection, all while supporting wireless charging, and even MagSafe-certified chargers. The LED lights have a perfect cutout and can survive drops and scratches without an issue.

If you’re looking for something more colorful or personalizable, then the i-Blason Cosmo series, elago Silicone, or the BRG Silicone cases might be what you’re after. The i-Blason case is available in a few different patterns and colors, while the other two cases are available in a wide variety of colors to let you express your unique self.