Apple recently introduced the new MacBook Pro models with advanced M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The new laptop from Apple not only brings faster performance, but also essential upgrades like longer battery life, support for 8K displays, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. If you recently got the MacBook Pro, you would want to invest in a good case to protect your expensive device from scratches, dings, and other forms of damage.
In this article, we will be discussing the best cases available for the 2023 MacBook Pro, including options for different needs, budgets, and preferences. From rugged, heavy-duty cases to slim, lightweight options, we've got you covered. Here are the best for the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro:
Spigen Thin Fit Case for MacBook Pro
The Spigen Thin Fit case is designed for the MacBook Pro and offers durable protection. The TPU rubberized feet on the bottom of the case provide a non-slip grip, and the snap-on design allows for easy installation. The case also features precise cutouts for ports. The case is lightweight and easy to carry around, providing a perfect balance of protection and portability.
Incase Hardshell Case Dots for MacBook Pro
The Incase Hardshell case for MacBook Pro is a lightweight, form-fitting case that offers full protection. The case has precision cutouts for access to ports as well as, rubberized feet for increased stability. It is made out of Makrolon, an extremely lightweight polycarbonate. Additionally, it is fully recyclable at the end of its life.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case for MacBook Pro
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Case is a dual layer hard shell protective cover for the MacBook Pro that offers supreme protection during drops and falls with its unique shock-absorbing wraparound bumper. The transparent case cover allows the Apple logo to be visible, and the precise cut and design allows for easy access to all ports. Additionally, it has raised rubber feet for better heat disbursement.
Urban Armor Gear Case for MacBook Pro
The URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG case is designed for the MacBook Pro. It features a translucent modern honeycomb look and constructed with an armor shell and impact-resistant soft core for ultimate protection. The case also has air-soft bumpers for added extra corner protection. Additionally, the case has a non-slip tactile grip that provides secure handling even in wet or slippery conditions. The case meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6).
Spigen Urban Fit for MacBook Pro
The Spigen Urban Fit case is designed for the MacBook Pro, featuring a modern, sleek and minimal design with a premium knit fabric. The case offers durable but slim enhanced daily protection, and precise cutouts for ports allow for easy access. The case also has an elevated bottom to prevent overheating. It is made out of a material that resists scratching.
MOSISO Hard Shell Case for MacBook Pro
The MOSISO case is compatible with the MacBook Pro and features a cut-out design and is available in a lot of colors. The case is fully vented for safe heat disbursement and provides full access to all ports. The case comes bundles with a matching keyboard cover skin and a screen protector. Additionally, it comes with a small storage bag to keep your mouse, earphones, etc.
tomtoc Protective Laptop Sleeve for MacBook Pro
The tomtoc 360-degree Protective Laptop Sleeve is designed for the MacBook Pro, offering military-grade protection with CornerArmor Technology, high resilience edges, and high-density soft padding. The sleeve is made of premium, spill-resistant recycled fabrics and features a front pocket and an additional strap for your Airtag or keys. It also meets the highest standards and follows human-centered design philosophy.
MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve
The MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve combines the usefulness of a sleeve with the ergonomic benefits of a laptop stand. This accessory will let you conveniently carry your MacBook Air, and when needed, it can fold into a stand that provides two angles — 15 and 25 degrees — for easy viewing and typing. It's made with vegan leather and is available in two luxurious colors, Black and Tan.
Recommended cases for MacBook Pro M2 Pro/Max (2023)
These are some of the most popular MacBook Pro cases, but if you are still having trouble choosing, here are some recommendations.
Spigen has a variety of cases available for the MacBook Pro. If you're looking to retain the look of the MacBook Pro and flaunt that Apple logo, then we recommend you to go with the Spigen Thin Fit Case. On the other hand, if you are looking for a case that will make your MacBook Pro stand out, then we recommend you to take a look at the Spigen Urban Fit case. This case comes with a modern and sleek design with a premium knit fabric.
If you're looking for a rather affordable option, then the MOSISO Hard Shell Case is probably the best option on the market. Not only does this case provide full protection, but the company also bundles a keyboard cover skin, a screen protector, and a small storage bag to keep your mouse and earphones, with the case.
If you're looking for a sleeve and not a case, tomtoc and MOFT have excellent options available. The tomtoc Protective Laptop Sleeve provides military grade protection as well as water resistance. It is made out of high-quality material and features a strap for your Airtag as well. MOFT's laptop sleeve, as mentioned in our MOFT Urban Commuter Set review, is one of the best accessories to have around for your laptop. It features a modern design and this sleeve also converts into a convenient and aesthetic carrying case when you're ready to move.
Do you use a case or sleeve with your MacBook Pro? Let us know with a comment below.