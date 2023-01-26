We go over some of the best cases available for your M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro (2023) to ensure it remains pristine and safe from any possible damage.

Apple recently introduced the new MacBook Pro models with advanced M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The new laptop from Apple not only brings faster performance, but also essential upgrades like longer battery life, support for 8K displays, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. If you recently got the MacBook Pro, you would want to invest in a good case to protect your expensive device from scratches, dings, and other forms of damage.

In this article, we will be discussing the best cases available for the 2023 MacBook Pro, including options for different needs, budgets, and preferences. From rugged, heavy-duty cases to slim, lightweight options, we've got you covered. Here are the best for the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro:

Recommended cases for MacBook Pro M2 Pro/Max (2023)

These are some of the most popular MacBook Pro cases, but if you are still having trouble choosing, here are some recommendations.

Spigen has a variety of cases available for the MacBook Pro. If you're looking to retain the look of the MacBook Pro and flaunt that Apple logo, then we recommend you to go with the Spigen Thin Fit Case. On the other hand, if you are looking for a case that will make your MacBook Pro stand out, then we recommend you to take a look at the Spigen Urban Fit case. This case comes with a modern and sleek design with a premium knit fabric.

If you're looking for a rather affordable option, then the MOSISO Hard Shell Case is probably the best option on the market. Not only does this case provide full protection, but the company also bundles a keyboard cover skin, a screen protector, and a small storage bag to keep your mouse and earphones, with the case.

If you're looking for a sleeve and not a case, tomtoc and MOFT have excellent options available. The tomtoc Protective Laptop Sleeve provides military grade protection as well as water resistance. It is made out of high-quality material and features a strap for your Airtag as well. MOFT's laptop sleeve, as mentioned in our MOFT Urban Commuter Set review, is one of the best accessories to have around for your laptop. It features a modern design and this sleeve also converts into a convenient and aesthetic carrying case when you're ready to move.

Do you use a case or sleeve with your MacBook Pro? Let us know with a comment below.