Apple has announced a new 11-inch iPad Pro alongside the MiniLED-equipped 12.9-inch variant. While the former doesn’t have a MiniLED display, it still packs plenty of upgrades. The new iPad Pro is powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1 – and it now supports 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more, making it a tempting buy. If you are planning to purchase one or upgrade from an older one, we suggest you get a case as well since if you are anything like me (who drops his gadgets frequently), you’re going to appreciate a good case. Here is a list of the best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro you can buy right now.

ZryXal For the Functional It features a built-in pencil holder for Apple Pencil, which charges without taking it out, bringing you a convenient and flexible life experience. View at Amazon

Fintie For the Fancy A built-in magnetic strip provides a sleep / wake feature - it automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep. View at Amazon

Supcase The All-Rounder A shock-resistant, multi-layered case with a PC hard shell and flexible TPU provides protection against accidental drops, bumps and impact. View at Amazon

OtterBox For the Rugged Port covers block dirt, dust, and lint from getting into jacks and ports. There is a stand for hands-free convenience and added screen protection. View at Amazon

Miesherk For the Sporty The detachable and adjustable shoulder strap can help you carry your iPad more securely during hiking, traveling, and other outdoor activities. View at Amazon

Auauau For the Fashionable This iPad Pro 11 inch case holds your Apple pencil 2nd generation tightly, and protects it from getting lost. View at Amazon

ProCase For the Minimalistic A lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while offering your device great protection against accidental drops and bumps. View at Amazon

Fintie For the Rough Users The specially designed stand can serve as a handle, convenient for holding and carrying around. View at Amazon

Soke For the Voguish A soft TPU back shell protects your iPad Pro 11 from shocks, drops and impacts, and there is a stand to easily prop up the iPad. View at Amazon

We recommend the ProCase iPad Pro 11-inch case for its minimalistic look. It’s lightweight and packs a hard-back design while offering your device protection against accidental drops and bumps. The translucent frosted back cover allows you to see the Apple icon through your favorite color and protect your device against fingerprints and scratches in the meantime. It comes equipped with a classic and professional design with full access to all ports and cameras. It supports the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil for charging and attachment.

We also recommend the SUPCASE iPad Pro 11-inch case. It supports Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment as well as wireless charging capabilities. The case is shock-resistant, multi-layered with a PC hard-shell and flexible TPU. All of this combines to provide protection against accidental drops, bumps, and impacts. You also get a built-in screen protector with this case and a kickstand that allows easy access to your favorite shows, movies, and games while on the go.

Are you confused about the new features on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro? Do you want to know how it compares to the previous generation device? We have you covered. Here are the differences between the latest and the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro.