Apple's iPad Pro is probably the best easy-to-carry, portable, and high-performance device you can buy right now. Whether you're on the go or are working from your desk, the iPad Pro can provide all the power for staying connected and bring productive. The latest generation even offers the powerful Apple M2 chipset, making it a tempting buy.
However, with such a significant investment comes the need to protect it from everyday wear and tear. And, if you're anything like me (someone who drops his gadgets frequently), you’re definitely going to appreciate a good case. Here is a list of the best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro you can buy right now.
Before we start, it is worth pointing out that the following 11-inch iPad Pro cases recommended are universally compatible with all generations of the device. Whether you have the 2018 model or the latest 2022 version, these cases can be applied without any compatibility concerns. In the rare event that compatibility is an issue, we have included links to cases specific to each generation.
Best 11-inch iPad Pro Cases
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (11-inch iPad Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a full-body rugged kickstand protective case designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro. It supports Apple Pencil charging and has a built-in screen protector, while its unique design includes a functional pop-out kickstand and easy access to ports. It is available in three colors.
Apple Smart Folio (11-inch iPad Pro)
Apple's official Smart Folio for the iPad Pro 11-inch is a thin and light case that offers front and back protection. It also features an automatic wake/sleep function and can be easily folded into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, or typing. Available in four colors and compatible with all generations of the iPad Pro 11-inch.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro (11-inch iPad Pro)
For a sleek and protective option, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is a perfect fit. With full Apple Pencil support, a flexible cover that doubles as a stand, and crystal-clear transparency, this case shows off the iPad's original design. Its Air Cushion Technology provides instant shock absorption. Compatible with all generations.
i-Blason Cosmo Case (11-inch iPad Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
The i-Blason Cosmo Case is a full-body trifold stand protective case for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Its rugged, dual-layer design includes a premium leather exterior and flexible interior bumpers that protect against accidental drops and falls. The case also features a built-in Apple Pencil Holder and elevated bezels to protect the screen and lens.
Fintie SlimShell Case (11-inch iPad Pro)
Protect your iPad Pro 11 with the Fintie SlimShell case, which features a built-in pencil holder for secure storage and protection on-the-go. Its tri-fold front cover also doubles as a viewing and typing stand, while the premium quality PU leather with soft TPU back shell protects against shocks, drops, and impacts.
OtterBox Defender (11-inch iPad Pro)
The OtterBox Defender Case offers ultimate defense for iPad Pro 11-inch. It features multi-layer protection, built-in screen protector, shield stand, and port covers. The versatile stand offers added touchscreen protection and comfortable typing and hands-free viewing. Compatible with all the four generations.
auaua Case for iPad Pro 11
The auaua Case for iPad Pro 11 has a secure holder for Apple Pencil 2nd Gen and supports wireless charging. Made of durable and easy-to-clean PU leather exterior and flexible TPU back cover. It has an auto sleep/wake function and magnetic flap to prevent power loss.
ESR Clear Case (11-inch iPad Pro)
The ESR Clear Case for iPad Pro 11 provides powerful protection against drops, bumps, and scratches with its shock-absorbing polymer and Air-Guard corners. It is slim and lightweight, adding a comfortable grip to your tablet. With raised screen edges and Camera Guard, it also protects your screen and camera from scratches.
UAG Designed for iPad Pro 11
The UAG case for iPad Pro 11 is rugged and durable with featherlight composite construction and a soft impact-resistant core. It has a water-resistant tactile grip and an adjustable stand. The case features auto wake/sleep functionality, built-in Apple Pencil holder, and oversized buttons. It meets military drop test standards and is compatible with Apple Pencil pairing/charging.
ZryXal iPad Pro 11 Inch Case
The ZryXal case for iPad Pro 11-inch provides full-body protection against scratches and drops. It supports touch ID and auto sleep/wake feature, and comes with a magnetic smart cover for easy snap on/off. It also has dual standing positions, allowing users to adjust the iPad into different angles. Available in various colors.
Which one should you buy?
If you're looking for something sturdy, then we recommend the SUPCASE iPad Pro 11-inch case. It supports Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment as well as wireless charging capabilities. The case is shock-resistant, multi-layered with a PC hard-shell and flexible TPU. You also get a built-in screen protector with this case as well as a kickstand. Other great rugged cases options for the 11-inch iPad Pro include the UAG case, Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro, and the OtterBox Defender case.
For those in search of a protective case that is also stylish for everyday use, the i-Blason Cosmo series is a great option. It boasts a rugged design that can withstand accidental drops and falls while still maintaining a fashionable look. The Apple Smart Folio, ESR Clear Case, and ZryXal case are also popular options for everyday carry and offer great protection for your device.