Apple's iPad Pro is probably the best easy-to-carry, portable, and high-performance device you can buy right now. Whether you're on the go or are working from your desk, the iPad Pro can provide all the power for staying connected and bring productive. The latest generation even offers the powerful Apple M2 chipset, making it a tempting buy.

However, with such a significant investment comes the need to protect it from everyday wear and tear. And, if you're anything like me (someone who drops his gadgets frequently), you’re definitely going to appreciate a good case. Here is a list of the best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro you can buy right now.

Before we start, it is worth pointing out that the following 11-inch iPad Pro cases recommended are universally compatible with all generations of the device. Whether you have the 2018 model or the latest 2022 version, these cases can be applied without any compatibility concerns. In the rare event that compatibility is an issue, we have included links to cases specific to each generation.

Best 11-inch iPad Pro Cases

Which one should you buy?

If you're looking for something sturdy, then we recommend the SUPCASE iPad Pro 11-inch case. It supports Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment as well as wireless charging capabilities. The case is shock-resistant, multi-layered with a PC hard-shell and flexible TPU. You also get a built-in screen protector with this case as well as a kickstand. Other great rugged cases options for the 11-inch iPad Pro include the UAG case, Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro, and the OtterBox Defender case.

For those in search of a protective case that is also stylish for everyday use, the i-Blason Cosmo series is a great option. It boasts a rugged design that can withstand accidental drops and falls while still maintaining a fashionable look. The Apple Smart Folio, ESR Clear Case, and ZryXal case are also popular options for everyday carry and offer great protection for your device.