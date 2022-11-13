Here are some of the best fast car chargers that you can find on Amazon in 2022 from brands like Spigen, Belkin, Anker, and UGREEN

Google Maps, Wave, Spotify, and Apple Music are excellent applications to get around places you’re unfamiliar with in style while enjoying your favorite music. However, they are also the biggest battery drainers, and you could easily find yourself out of juice, even if you have one of the best and latest Samsung, Apple, or Google smartphones. That’s where fast car chargers come into play to ensure you always have enough battery to keep you going.

Spigen PC2200

The Spigen PC2200 is one of the fastest car chargers on this list, with its 75W charging speeds. It has two USB-C ports, one supporting 45W maximum output, and the other 30W. The charger supports Super Fast charging for Samsung Galaxy devices and even has a Power Deliver 3.0 charging port, supporting 30W maximum output. It’s one of the best car chargers on the market and excellent for those with a Samsung Galaxy device.

It’s worth noting that it’s also compatible with most other brands, including all iPhones, MacBooks, tablets, Google Pixel phones, Nintendo Switch, and other gadgets and accessories. This charger is perfect for those with a compatible Samsung Galaxy device, and those who want the fastest charging speeds while traveling or commuting.

Anker PowerDrive III Duo

The Anker PowerDrive III Duo supports Anker’s PowerIQ technology and charging standard to fast charge smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. It has two USB-C ports, each supporting up to 20W output for a total of 40W. Both ports support Qualcomm Quick Charge and can fast charge compatible devices in no time.

Anker is known for its excellent chargers and accessories, and it features temperature control, overload protection, and other safety standards to ensure it’s safe to operate in most environments. The charger can be used in most 12/24V car and trucks, and it even supports other gadgets, such as the Nintendo Switch, some laptops, tablets, smartphones, earbuds, and more.

Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2

The Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 might not have an easy-to-remember name, but it’s one of the best car chargers on the market with excellent features. The charger comes with two ports, a Power Delivery (PD) enabled USB-C port, and a USB-A port that supports Anker’s PowerIQ charging technology.

The PowerDrive Speed+ 2 car charger supports up to 49.5W charging, and it can pump 30W through the USB-C PD charger, and 19.5W through the USB-A port to other devices such as tablets, and smartphones. If you’re after fast charging on the go, and want to top up your device before you reach your destination, it’s an excellent choice.

Belkin Boost Charge Dual

The Belkin Boost Charge Dual charger supports up to 24W fast charging, and it has two USB-A port, each supporting 12W of output. This enables you to charge two smartphones or tablets at once, providing fast speeds, and a convenient way to keep your devices topped up.

The Boost Charge Dual supports most modern smartphones, and it will work with most Android smartphones, iPhones, dashcams, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch. It’s worth noting that Power Delivery isn’t supported, hence why some devices might charge at slower speeds than usual. That being said, most devices will be able to juice up in a reasonable amount of time, allowing you to charge your device while using services such as Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, and other applications.

UGREEN Dual

The UGREEN Dual car charger is affordable and supports 20W fast PD charging, and it has an additional 18W Qualcomm Quick USB-A port to charge other accessories, such as tablets, and smartphones. The charger is excellent for those who want to top up on both shorter and longer journeys, and it can easily fill you up by the time you get to your destination.

UGREEN claims that it can charge a smartphone up to 60% in just 35 minutes, but that will depend on the charging standard, and the device you use. That being said, it should be able to boost your charge by a considerable amount in the 30 minutes. The charger fits in most 12/24V cards and trucks, and it supports most modern smartphones, including the Galaxy, iPhone, Google Pixel phones, Nintendo Switch, tablets, dash cameras and more.

UGREEN 130W

The UGREEN 130W car charger features two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port. It’s one of the most comprehensive packages right now, and it even comes with a USB-C cable that supports up to 100W fast charging. The charger can fast charge compatible devices at their maximum rated speeds and even charge laptops, MacBooks, tablets, and other USB-C-enabled devices.

The other USB-C and USB-A ports provide convenient access to plug in other cables and accessories, making it one of the best options for iPhone and Android users who might also carry around other gadgets. If you travel a lot, or want something that has you covered, then the UGREEN 130W fast car charger is one of the best options on the market.

Anker PowerDrive 2

There are loads of cheap car chargers on the market, but the Anker PowerDrive 2 is one of the best budget options on this list. This cheap car charger has two USB-A ports, and it supports up to 24W charging speeds for less than $15. It uses the PowerIQ technology that can charge up to 4.8 amps or 2.4 amps per port, however, the downside is that it doesn’t support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

The Anker PowerDrive 2 can easily charge your iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel devices, and it even comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty. If you’re looking for an affordable car charger that prevents your phone from draining while navigating around the city, or going on a trip, then it’s one of the best options.