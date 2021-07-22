Best Buy has a vast selection of Apple products on sale thanks to its latest Back to School Student Deals event. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s selling for as low as $800 on its 128GB variant with $200 savings for students, while the rest of us can grab the same model for $900 after a $100 discount. The smaller 11-inch model with 256GB storage is also getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $700, but hurry before they sell out. And if you want the latest M1 iPad Pro models, remember that you can still grab the 12.9-inch model for $999 and the 11-inch option for $749 with $100 and $50 savings, respectively, at Amazon.com.

The latest 10.9-inch iPad Air is also on sale, and you can get one for 64GB storage for $500 after a $100 discount on any of its five different color options. You can also go for the 256GB storage variant that’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for $650.

You can also grab a new MacBook Pro or a new MacBook Air, as they’re also getting special treatment. The M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $200 discount on its 256GB storage variant, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,100 or get twice the storage for $1,300. You get the same M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a $200 discount.

The MacBook Air is getting a $150 discount on its 512GB storage option, while the 128GB variant is getting $100 savings, meaning that you can get one for $1,100 and $900, respectively. Both models feature Apple’s M1 processor and 8GB RAM. Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac with an Intel Core i5 processor is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,000 after a $500 discount. This will also et you 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can check out every other deal by following this link.

