We start today’s deals with huge savings available at Best Buy. The popular retailer has launched a new 24-hour Flash Sale event that brings up to $400 discounts on a great selection of products. First up, we find the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space selling for $1,100 with $400 savings. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop for $850 after getting a $150 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 512Gb of storage space.

And if you’re still looking for a more affordable laptop, you can get a new HP 14-inch Chromebook that’s currently getting a 450 discount, leaving it available at just $249. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage space.

    Razer Blade 15

    ASUS ROG Strix G15

    HP 14 Chromebook

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, we have also found a selection of Hisense options getting up to $100 discount and TCL options with $50 savings. The 75-inch Class H65 series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is now available for $700, which also gives you 10 percent savings on Soundbars, should you decide to get one. Hisense Smart TVs start at $160, but if you can also check out TCL’s options, which includes a 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV with a TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Bluetooth for a total of $410 with $50 savings.

    Hisense 75-inch H65 Series

    TCL Smart TV + Sound Bar Bundle

 

Other Best Buy deals feature a bundle that comes with a Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant and a Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light Strip Plus for $130 after a $70 discount. You will also find wireless earphones, air fryers, games for your favorite consoles, and more on sale.

    Nest Hub Smart Display Bundle

    Insignia Digital Air Fryer

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
May the Fourth brings amazing deals on tons of Star Wars products
Check out the latest deals on Star Wars products from some of our favorite retailers, where you can find cases, collectibles, and more on sale
airtag vs tile pro title pocketnow
Airtags vs Tile: Which object tracker is the best one right now?
Apple’s object tracker is finally, but how does it fare against an established name? Check out this AirTags vs Tile comparison to find out.
Google Pixel
Google Photos might still remain free for a lucky few
As of now, the Pixel 3a and newer devices get unlimited “High quality” backup with Photos compressed to 16MP.