We start today’s deals with huge savings available at Best Buy. The popular retailer has launched a new 24-hour Flash Sale event that brings up to $400 discounts on a great selection of products. First up, we find the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space selling for $1,100 with $400 savings. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop for $850 after getting a $150 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 512Gb of storage space.

And if you’re still looking for a more affordable laptop, you can get a new HP 14-inch Chromebook that’s currently getting a 450 discount, leaving it available at just $249. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage space.

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, we have also found a selection of Hisense options getting up to $100 discount and TCL options with $50 savings. The 75-inch Class H65 series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is now available for $700, which also gives you 10 percent savings on Soundbars, should you decide to get one. Hisense Smart TVs start at $160, but if you can also check out TCL’s options, which includes a 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV with a TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Bluetooth for a total of $410 with $50 savings.

Other Best Buy deals feature a bundle that comes with a Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant and a Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light Strip Plus for $130 after a $70 discount. You will also find wireless earphones, air fryers, games for your favorite consoles, and more on sale.