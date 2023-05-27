Memorial Day deals are here, and they arrive with insane discounts on some of the hottest products around. Savings start with Windows laptops. Savings will get very compelling, as you will get up to $750 instant savings on the Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED touchscreen laptop, which now sells for $1,100. This offer will get you a new laptop with a 13.4-inch display, a 12th generation Intel Evo i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, an elegant and slim design with tons of power to become a perfect laptop for most users, as it will let you multitask with ease, and it will also run some of the latest games thanks to Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, if you’re looking for more power and a real gaming laptop, your best option might be the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop, selling for $1,100 thanks to a very attractive $600 discount. This beast comes with a larger 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5980HX chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Radeon RX 6800M graphics. And if you’re looking to improve your setup, remember that you can also check out the latest savings applied to Razer’s gaming peripherals and more, which are currently receiving up to 50 percent savings.

We have also spotted some cool savings on LG’s 77-inch Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, that now sells for $2,000 thanks to a $500 discount. And you can also get $50 savings on a new Pixel 7a, even though you will need to activate your device to take advantage of those savings. Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air is now available for $800 with $200 instant savings, and you can also get a new iPad starting at $270. So head to Best Buy and see if there’s something for you.