Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale will get you up to $500 savings on laptops, headphones, and more

We have tons of amazing deals available at Best Buy since the latest Memorial Day Sales event will get you amazing savings on tons of products, starting with the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 4K HDR touchscreen laptop that is now available for $1250 after receiving a $500 discount. This will get you a new convertible laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 6GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 4K HDR touchscreen laptop is a beautiful, light, and elegant laptop with 3-dimensional sound in every mode. It’s just 0.65-inch thin, so you can put it anywhere you want, and it weighs in at just 3.1lbs. It also features a modern aluminum design with a leather top cover that creates a sleek and elegant look and feel.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re looking for other, more affordable options, you will also find the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook that is now available for just $189 after receiving a $220 discount. This model comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. You will also be able to use it in three different modes, thanks to its 360-degree hinge.

Lenovo Yoga 9i The Lenovo Yoga 9i features a perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life, and stunning visuals, as it includes a beautiful and sleek 2-in-1 design with a metal chassis and leather cover and some of the best specs available in a laptop.

You will also find a vast selection of crazy deals. You will find JBL’s Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones that are now available for just $100 after receiving a $200 discount that will get you more than 60 percent savings. These headphones feature adaptive noise canceling, bionic hearing, 45 hours of non-stop music playback, and other great features.

And if you’re more interested in getting something for your home, you can also consider checking out the latest savings applied to LG’s Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV that now starts at $1,000 after receiving a $200 discount on its 48-inch model. Still, I’d recommend you head over to BestBuy.com to see everything that’s currently on sale.