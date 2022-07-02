Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.

Of course, this also means you will have to purchase your new device on one of the carriers’ installment plans to receive the savings.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro packs Apple's best processor and camera hardware in its Stainless Steel chassis to provide buyers with the most robust iPhone experience yet.

You can also score up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, $1,150 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series depending on the carrier you choose, and up to $800 savings on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. So, you may want to check out every one of those deals, as they may be a great option for those looking to get a new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features.

We then move on to the laptop segment, where you will find a vast collection of Windows laptops and Chromebook s on sale. One of the best deals comes with the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 14-inch 4K HDR touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other great features that will only cost you $1,250 after a $500 discount.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 The Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a Lenovo Active Pen, and other great features to get your creativity flowing.

Of course, deals don’t stop there, as you will also find laptops from HP, Acer, ASUS, and even Samsung’s latest laptops on that list. Just remember that savings will vary depending on the model you go for.

Further, we have also spotted significant savings on the 4th generation iPad Air that now goes for just $500 after receiving a $100 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space. And if you want more room for your videos, files, and other media, you can also consider picking up the 256GB option for $600 after scoring a $150 discount. And if you’re more interested in a new smart TV, you should check out the latest savings on the 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV that now sells for $1,000 after seeing a whopping $700 discount.

You will also find deals on the Apple HomePod, headphones, sound bars, smart watches, video games, and other great products, so head to BestBuy.com and see if there’s anything you want.