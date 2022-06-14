Best Buy’s latest deals let you save up to $800 on select iPhone 13 models

We have great news for anyone interested in purchasing a new iPhone, as Father’s Day deals will let you save up to $800 on one of the latest models. However, things aren’t as simple, as some conditions need to be met for you to take advantage of this offer.

Best Buy’s latest deals will help you save tons of money on several Apple devices, including the iPhone 13 lineup and some previous models. Savings come in two parts, as the first $100 discount comes with qualified activation of your iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, or Pro Max. These savings will be deducted from the full total price of the phone and are going to be reflected in instant savings or vendor bill credits that will help you reduce your total monthly payments, which kinda makes it necessary for you to get your new device on one of America’s largest carriers. However, this is where the important savings arrive, as Verizon and AT&T letting you score up to $800 savings.

If you choose to go with Verizon, you will have to opt for the higher-end iPhone 13 models, as these are receiving up to $800 after an eligible trade-in and qualified activation. The best part of this deal is that Verizon will accept your phone even if it’s an old or a damaged device. If you’re interested, you can follow these trade-in offer steps.

Buy an eligible phone for Verizon with a Verizon installment plan or at full retail price. Activate the phone on an unlimited plan. Go to www.vzw.com/tradein, sign in, and follow the instructions to submit your trade-in.

And if you want to go with AT&T, you can score up to $700 savings on any of the four variants of the iPhone 13 lineup after an eligible trade-in. to take advantage of this trade-in offer, you can follow these steps:

Buy an eligible phone for AT&T (see link below) with an AT&T installment plan. Activate the phone on an Unlimited Elite, Unlimited Extra, or Unlimited Starter plan. Go to www.att.com/tradein and follow the instructions to submit your trade-in request using the promo code TRADEOFFER22.

iPhone 13 Series The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get.

You will also be able to choose from a selection of iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models that are still available on Best Buy’s website. Unfortunately, these models only display the first $100 savings, which isn’t so bad if you’re really trying to shave some bucks off the final price of your new phone.