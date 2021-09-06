You can save big bucks on several products at Best Buy. The retailer is currently celebrating its annual Labor Day sales, which means that you will find a vast selection of products on sale, starting with the latest Apple Watch Series 6 that’s currently available for just $249 after a $150 discount. This will get you the smaller 40mm model with GPS support with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band. Now, if you want to enjoy LTE support, you can also get the LTE-enabled model for $429 after getting a $70 discount.

You can also opt for the more modest Apple Watch SE, that’s also available for $249. For instance, we have the 40mm Nike model in Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band or grab the Space Gray model that’s going for the same pricing. This is because there are $30 savings applied to several Watch SE models. So, if you want to grab the larger 44mm model, you can also do so by paying $249. And since we’re already talking Apple, you can also consider checking out the Apple Magic Keyboard for the third and fourth generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s now selling for $199 with $150 savings.

Apple Watch Nike SE It's one of the latest Apple Watch models in the market, and a great choice for those who love sports View at Best Buy

Deals don’t stop with Apple products, as we have also found the HP Chromebase 21.5-inch Touch-Screen All-In-One desktop that’s currently selling for $500 after an $80 discount. This will get you an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. You can also pair this Chrome OS desktop with another monitor, as the LG 27-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor is currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves it available for $400.

Smart TVs are also on sale, and you can grab one for $400 if you go for the Hisense 60-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV that’s now seeing a $150 discount. Go a bit higher with the 65-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV that’s receiving a massive $600 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,000. And you can also grab a new pair of Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More for $170 with $130 savings. Just remember to act fast, since most of these deals will be gone at midnight.