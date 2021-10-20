Best Buy has kicked off its early Black Friday event, where you will find a vast selection of products on sale. There are tons of options to choose from, but we have selected a few that we consider are some of the best products you can go for.

First up, you will the Samsung Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV that’s currently getting a $150 discount on its 70-inch model that is up for grabs at $600. This smart TV comes with Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which will automatically upscale your favorite movies, series, and games to 4K quality. Sony’s Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV sells for $1,200 on its 65-inch variant after receiving a $300 discount. Finally, the LG Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is also on sale at Best Buy. It is currently getting a $250 discount, meaning that you can get one for $750.

Still, the best savings come with the 75-inch Samsung Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV that sees a $900 discount, leaving it available for $1,900. This option will give you an amazing 4K experience on its anti-glare screen. It also features ultra-high contrast picture, and it’s one of Samsung’s most advanced options in the market.

You will also find the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop that features a 14-inch 4K HDR touchscreen display, an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,350 after receiving a $400 discount. Best Buy has also listed tons of Chromebooks on sale, some starting at just $99 after a $160 discount. Still, the option that caught my attention was the ASUS 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook that packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $399 after a $170 discount.

And if you’re looking to get a new Windows laptop, you can check out the HP 15.6-inch Laptop that packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $400 after a $180 discount. You will also find deals on headphones, smartphones, smartwatches, and more. So head over to Best Buy right now!