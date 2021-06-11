This weekend will be packed with tons of savings thanks to Best Buy’s new Dads & Grads 3-Day sales event, where you will find tons of options to choose from and amazing discounts. First up, we find the latest Apple iPhone 12 getting discounts of up to $800 with qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer, if you get your new device on AT&T’s network, or save up to $830 savings on Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile. And if you want the smaller iPhone 12 mini, you can also score $150 savings with qualified activation without having to trade in a phone.

You can also score a new MacBook Pro with up to $150 discounts on select models. The latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $100 discount on its 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, meaning that you can get one for $1,400 or get the 256GB storage variant for $1,200 with the same $100 savings. Now, the $150 discount is applied to the Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes packed with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a $1,650 price tag. And if you’re looking for crazy discounts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save up to $240 when you trade in any previous model Apple Watch in good and working condition.

You can also save up to $300 on select Lenovo laptops and $200 on select Chromebooks. For example, the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch Screen Laptop is getting a $300 discount, which means you can get yours for $650. This notebook comes with an Intel Core i4 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage under the hood, or get the Core i7 variant with 12GB RAM for $750 with the same $300 savings.

You can get a new Chromebook for as low as $179, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor, 4FV RAM, and 32GB storage is getting a $40 discount. However, the best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD Chromebook with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage that is available for $799 with $200 savings. You will also find smart TVs starting at just $110, headphones, games, cameras, and more, so head over to Best Buy.com to see if there is anything you need.