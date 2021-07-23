We start today’s deals with several gaming deals, most of which come from Best Buy, as the e-tailer is currently celebrating Black Friday in July. We start with the Nintendo Switch Lite that’s not necessarily on sale, as you will see that it is still priced at $200, but if you look closely, you will see that you get a free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I, Memory Card, for Nintendo Switch, a $67.99 value completely free with your purchase.

Now, if you want the regular 32GB storage Nintendo Switch, you can get it bundled with a 13-in-1 Super kit case with earphones, an LCD film, card case, silicone cases, carry bag, wiping cloth, and more for $350 when you add the on-page coupon that will make savings go up to $60 savings.

    Nintendo Switch Lite

    Nintendo Switch Bundle

If you’re looking to get games for your new Nintendo Switch, you will find The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild selling for $44 after a $16 discount. Or grab the action-packed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $47 with $13 savings, and the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can pick up a copy at $40.

We have also found some great deals on PlayStation games, starting with Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, that’s currently selling for $25 after a $25 discount. Star Wars Squadrons is up for grabs at just $15 with $25 savings. You can check every other option by following this link.

    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

    Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 

Other deals feature the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $352.19 with $107.79 savings, or ditch the shifter and grab the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $300 with $100 savings. And you can also get extra storage space for your gaming console with the Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive, which is currently selling for $100 after receiving a $50 discount,.

    Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

    Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

    Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack featured
Apple releases the iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack for $99
The new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available on Apple’s website, and it supports the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple MagSafe battery pack supports airpods wireless charge
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your AirPods
There were some rumors earlier about the battery pack supporting AirPods and other accessories, but it wasn’t confirmed until now.
Best Buy’s Student Deals get you up to $300 off the previous iPad Pro models and more
Today’s best back to school deals come from Best Buy, where we have tons of Apple deals, featuring the 2020 iPad Pro models and more on sale