We start today’s deals with several gaming deals, most of which come from Best Buy, as the e-tailer is currently celebrating Black Friday in July. We start with the Nintendo Switch Lite that’s not necessarily on sale, as you will see that it is still priced at $200, but if you look closely, you will see that you get a free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I, Memory Card, for Nintendo Switch, a $67.99 value completely free with your purchase.

Now, if you want the regular 32GB storage Nintendo Switch, you can get it bundled with a 13-in-1 Super kit case with earphones, an LCD film, card case, silicone cases, carry bag, wiping cloth, and more for $350 when you add the on-page coupon that will make savings go up to $60 savings.

    Nintendo Switch Lite

    Nintendo Switch Bundle

If you’re looking to get games for your new Nintendo Switch, you will find The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild selling for $44 after a $16 discount. Or grab the action-packed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $47 with $13 savings, and the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can pick up a copy at $40.

We have also found some great deals on PlayStation games, starting with Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, that’s currently selling for $25 after a $25 discount. Star Wars Squadrons is up for grabs at just $15 with $25 savings. You can check every other option by following this link.

    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

    Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 

Other deals feature the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $352.19 with $107.79 savings, or ditch the shifter and grab the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $300 with $100 savings. And you can also get extra storage space for your gaming console with the Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive, which is currently selling for $100 after receiving a $50 discount,.

    Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

    Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

    Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive

 




