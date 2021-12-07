Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event features savings on MacBooks, accessories, and more

We keep receiving amazing deals, but this time they come from Best Buy, where we have found tons of Apple devices on sale. First up, we have several MacBook Pro models receiving up to $800 discounts, and if you want to take advantage of this deal, you will have to go for the previous generation 16-inch MacBook Pro that is powered by an Intel Core i9 processor. This model comes with 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and you can get yours for $2,000.

You can also pick up the more affordable 13-inch model that features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This model is receiving a $500 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $1,300 on any of its two different color options.

And since we are already talking about Macs, you can also check out the latest M1-powered MacBook Air that is seeing a $100 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM. In other words, you can purchase your new laptop for just $900. And if you want more storage space, you can pick up the 512GB storage model with the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor for $1,100 after a $150 discount.

16-inch MacBook Pro MacBook Air iPhone 13 Pro Max package

You can also pick up a new Full-size Wireless Scissor Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $115 after a $15 discount on its Silver color variant. You will also find MagSafe Duo Charger sell for $100 after a $29 discount, or you can get an iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe, an Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, a MagSafe iPhone Charger, and four Apple AirTags for $169 after a $37.99 discount. You will also find Beats Flex Wireless Earphones, Apple’s HomePod mini, AirPods, and more on sale, so head over to Best Buy and see if there’s something you need or want.